The Story About Gustav Holst's 'The Planets'

By WRTI Your Classical, Jazz Source
wrti.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most beloved and exciting works in the orchestral repertoire is The Planets by Gustav Holst. But the way we hear it now is not the form in which audiences first heard it. For such an immediately successful work, and for one that is central to the orchestral...

www.wrti.org

Comments / 0

Vanderbilt University News

Vanderbilt University Orchestra and Treble Choir present Holst’s ‘The Planets’ with KV 265 Science Through Art

The Vanderbilt University Orchestra, conducted by Robin Fountain, and Vanderbilt Treble Choir, directed by Mary Biddlecombe, present Gustav Holst’s The Planets, in conjunction with astronomer and visual artist José Francisco Salgado and KV 265 Science Through Art, at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Martha Rivers Ingram Center for the Performing Arts at Vanderbilt Blair School of Music.
SCIENCE
