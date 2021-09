Gentry’s Famous Dog and Pony Show, which has for some years exhibited on the old Fairgrounds came to Grafton on June 6,1905. The town council warned the management of the unsafe conditions of the wooden bridged that spanned Berkeley Creek and refused to assume any responsibility in case of accident to the show property in passing over the bridge. The agent, it is said, told the members of council the show carried a bridge inspector who would satisfy himself as to its condition. The local agent fir Colonel John T. McGraw, who at the time was the owner of the land it is also said, assured the agent of the soundness of the structure and the crossing was safely made and the show gave the afternoon and night performances.

