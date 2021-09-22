How to improve medication access for chronic illnesses
Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have been increasing as a proportion disease burden for many years – and in nearly every part of the world. In all but the poorest countries, NCDs are now a public health priority. The World Bank, in partnership with Access Accelerated, is working with more than 30 countries to help them better understand their NCD burden – and develop strategies to prevent, control and improve services at primary care level.blogs.worldbank.org
Comments / 0