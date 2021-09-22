CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to improve medication access for chronic illnesses

World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNon-communicable diseases (NCDs) have been increasing as a proportion disease burden for many years – and in nearly every part of the world. In all but the poorest countries, NCDs are now a public health priority. The World Bank, in partnership with Access Accelerated, is working with more than 30 countries to help them better understand their NCD burden – and develop strategies to prevent, control and improve services at primary care level.

blogs.worldbank.org

Related
Idaho State Journal

Coping with a diagnosis of a chronic illness

Receiving a diagnosis of a chronic illness such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis or even something like high blood pressure can come as a major shock and lead to a full range of emotions. Unlike a cold or flu, there may be no recovery in sight with chronic illnesses. While many chronic illnesses are treatable, the treatment often requires strict lifelong changes to your lifestyle.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healthing.ca

Best medications identified for chronic sinusitis

Patients struggling with chronic sinusitis and nasal polyps can greatly benefit from dupilumab, a biologic drug whose effectiveness was evaluated by researchers at McMaster University. However, the drug is expensive and may not be as available as other treatments. A McMaster-led international team evaluated the efficacy and safety of seven...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
aappublications.org

Partnering with schools can ease challenges for children with chronic illnesses

Editor's note:For more coverage of the 2021 AAP National Conference & Exhibition, visit https://www.aappublications.org/news/2021/08/18/nationalconference2021. Children with chronic illnesses can face an array of social, emotional, cognitive and academic challenges. Pediatricians have the power to make a difference in the lives of these children when they partner with schools and families, said pediatric psychologist Puja Patel, Ph.D.
AUSTIN, TX
Health and Fitness Hits

Chronic illness and the path to hepatitis

Many individuals with chronic illnesses frequently discover that their liver function falls when they go for regular checkups. However, it's not entirely known why individuals with chronic illness disease often decrease their liver function.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Smartphone App#Vouchers#Private Service#The World Bank#Access Accelerated#Ncd Alliance
mhealthintelligence.com

Telehealth May Improve Outcomes for Children with Chronic Conditions

- Using telehealth to deliver comprehensive care for children with chronic conditions is likely to reduce hospital and emergency department visits, improve patient outcomes, and decrease healthcare costs, according to researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTH). Children with medically complex conditions account for .04...
HEALTH
Herald-Journal

How Some Patients Are Finding Drug-Free Relief From Chronic Pain

When Chad VanCamp, 42, began feeling intense pain in his tailbone whenever he sat down, life changed. Suddenly, his favorite hobbies became unbearable and he began dreading everyday activities that most people wouldn’t think twice about — car rides, airplane trips and even going out to dinner. More than 50...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
gponline.com

How to deal with medication errors

Medication errors can be of different types and the consequences may depend on the error made. For example, prescribing a drug which has the potential for interaction with other drugs the patient is taking, might risk new or more severe side effects. In other circumstances the impact of prescribing the wrong drug can simply be that the patient is not receiving the treatment that you intend, and their condition may deteriorate as a result.
HEALTH
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Healthy Tahoe: How COVID vaccine prevents illness

Some are wondering about the vaccine’s effectiveness against the COVID-19 virus. With the emergence of the delta variant, many people may know of a vaccinated person who’s been infected with COVID-19 after vaccination. It can be confusing and even alarming, especially with the high risk associated with contracting the virus....
PUBLIC HEALTH
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
PIX11

Who’s eligible for Pfizer booster shots after CDC announcement?

(AP) – Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. Here’s a look at the nuts and bolts of this new phase of the vaccination campaign: Who should get the Pfizer booster? People who got two Pfizer shots at […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
World Bank Blogs

Feasible actions to expand COVID-19 vaccine supply before the end of 2021

For a 2nd challenging year, the United Nations General Assembly is meeting in the shadow of a pandemic. Fully vaccinating every country against COVID-19 is the urgent issue on the agenda , and not just because of the lives and livelihoods immediately at stake. Access to vaccines would allow delegates from low- and middle-income economies to meet their counterparts in person safely, to work more effectively on long term issues like climate change, future pandemics, and poverty.
PUBLIC HEALTH
realtytimes.com

There’s Much Room for Improvement on Accessibility Issues

During the Canadian election campaign, one topic that receiving little attention from the political parties or the media is accessibility for people living with disabilities. To bring some attention to the topic, the Rick Hansen Foundation and the Angus Reid Institute conducted a survey of people living with disabilities as well as others from the general public with no disability.
HOUSING
Mic

Studies suggest that Pfizer is no longer the cooler vaccine

After I got my Pfizer shot last spring, I showed my vaccine card with pride wherever I went: I felt like I had the Comme des Garçons of inoculations and everybody needed to know. For some time, people I knew on social media also propagated the belief that Pfizer was the Hot Person Vaccine, slightly more effective than the others and with no side effects. But recent studies have found that over time, it is actually Moderna’s vaccine that might better protect people from severe illness, according to the New York Times.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Network To Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses To Eligible Individuals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible to receive them. AHN says they will begin administering a third-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine following the FDA’s and CDC’s emergency use authorization that was given on Friday. The booster doses will be available for those in groups including people age 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 thru 64 with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of transmission of the virus due to their occupation. Only individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses are eligible to receive the booster dose, and patients must have received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to the booster dose. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their physician’s office or scheduling an appointment online. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Dayton Daily News

New Contraceptive Clinic at Wright-Patt provides improved access to care

Wright-Patterson Medical Center Women’s Health Clinic expands walk-in services. Wright-Patterson Medical Center has launched its new walk-in Contraceptive Clinic within the second-floor Women’s Health Clinic that serves TRICARE beneficiaries. The Contraceptive Clinic opened July 16 to provide expanded and improved access to care. Beneficiaries ages 16 and older who want...
MILITARY
World Bank Blogs

Solving the vaccination gaps

Widespread access to COVID-19 vaccines is critical for development. The world is currently faced with heavy COVID-19 caseloads, high death rates, and related reversals in development. Vaccinations appear to be the best single development investment available. Access is achievable, but urgent action is needed. Last week, the Multilateral Leaders Task...
HEALTH

