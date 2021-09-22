CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Austen Davis

World Bank Blogs
 5 days ago

Austen Davis has worked in the Global Health section of the Norwegian Development Cooperation Agency (Norad) since 2013. Austen is responsible for Norad’s engagement in diverse areas, including Universal Health Coverage – including expanding access to NCD care and Essential medicines for NCDs. With a background in nutrition (M.SC. Cornell...

blogs.worldbank.org

Comments / 0

Related
World Bank Blogs

Marie Lam-Frendo

Prior to joining the GI Hub in 2019, Marie was Head of Asia-Pacific for Acuity, helping clients with infrastructure project strategy and finance. From 2011 to 2014, Marie headed the Infrastructure Initiatives department of the World Economic Forum. She led thought leadership activities, publishing reports on best practices in infrastructure, leading dissemination of these best practices to governments, and advocating to coalitions such as the B20 and the G20.
BUSINESS
Best Life

Pfizer CEO Just Predicted When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over

After a year and a half that has seen vaccines rolled out and contagious variants spread, many experts have gone back and forth on their timelines for when they believe the ongoing threat of COVID-19 could be put behind us. But even as some parts of the world still face rising cases or a shortage of necessary doses, some are becoming confident that the trajectory could change relatively soon. This list now includes Albert Bourla, CEO of pharmaceutical company and vaccine manufacturer Pfizer, who just predicted that the pandemic could finally be over in a relatively short amount of time. Read on to see how long he believes it will be before we can move past the virus.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Freethink

Antiviral reduces COVID-19 hospitalizations by 87%

The antiviral drug remdesivir, approved to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, can also prevent people from ending up in the hospital at all, if given early, according to a new randomized trial. The problem is that the drug still has to be given as an IV infusion, which is hard to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Capital#Global Health#Universal Health Coverage#Ncd#Cornell University#Lshtm
CBS New York

NIH Investigating Possible Link Between COVID Vaccine And Changes To Menstrual Cycles

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID vaccine when it comes to their monthly menstrual cycles. Top federal researchers are now launching a study to see if there is a possible connection, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez reported Monday. When Dr. Katharine Lee from Washington University got her COVID vaccine, she experienced something unexpected. “I ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines,” Lee said. After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fuel crisis: Health workers need to be prioritised or patient care will be ‘compromised,’ No 10 warned

Health workers need to be prioritised during the current fuel crisis or patient care will be “compromised”, the government has been warned.As pumps run dry across the country due to an outbreak of panic buying, reports have emerged of doctors and medical staff being unable to drive into work.The British Medical Association (BMA) said that “there is a real risk that NHS staff won’t be able to do their jobs”, while the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said healthcare services that are “already struggling” with staffing shortages “cannot afford to lose any more staff because they’re unable to travel”.Campaign group...
INDUSTRY
World Bank Blogs

At your service? Developing economies bet on service industries for growth

Manufacturing has been the surest way for low- and middle-income economies to reduce poverty and create good jobs. But developing nations have increasingly been redirecting their focus to the services sector to catch up with their developed counterparts. Will the shift work?. Our research shows it can—provided countries expand trade...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

Small islands caught between tourism economy, climate change

Come visit the Maldives its president entreated the world at this year's United Nations General Assembly moments before switching to an impassioned plea for help combatting climate change. The adjacent appeals illustrated a central dilemma for many small island developing states: their livelihoods, or their lives? The United Nations recognizes 38 member states, scattered across the world's waters, as small island developing states grouped together because they face “unique social, economic and environmental challenges.” This bloc is particularly vulnerable to climate change. This bloc is also particularly dependent on tourism — a significant driver of climate...
ENVIRONMENT
World Bank Blogs

Five MORE facts about gender equality in the public sector

Women have entered the paid workforce in increasing numbers over recent decades, and the expansion of public sector employment has transformed the opportunities available to them. Studies have shown that more representative bureaucracies lead to improved social and economic outcomes. In 2019, the Bureaucracy Lab published a blogpost exploring gender...
EDUCATION
World Bank Blogs

Just a little Bartik exposure

There are no two ways about it: exposure designs are real popular. Taking an example from some of our ongoing work, exposure designs can help us answer questions such as “did local production of high-quality masks help slow the spread of COVID?” So what is an exposure (i.e., shift-share) design, and why/when is it safe to believe it returns the causal impacts of an aggregate differential exposure of interest?
ECONOMY
The 74

Communities + Families + Recovery Funds = Innovation

COVID-19 school shock disrupted our way of doing education, unbundling the familiar division of responsibilities among home, school and community organizations. Nearly every parent of school-age children had to create from scratch a home learning environment using online technology, rebundling school services to meet their needs. Most parents accepted whatever teaching, learning and support services […]
EDUCATION
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
CBS Boston

Harvard Moves First-Year MBA Classes Online Temporarily Due To ‘Steady Rise In Breakthrough Infections’

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard Business School is temporarily moving some classes online as breakthrough COVID cases among students rise. All first-year MBA students, along with some in their second year, will take classes remotely through at least Sunday, Oct. 3. “In recent days, we’ve seen a steady rise in breakthrough infections among our student population, despite high vaccination rates and frequent testing,” a Harvard Business School spokesman said in a statement. “Contact tracers who have worked with positive cases highlight that transmission is not occurring in classrooms or other academic settings on campus. Nor is it occurring among individuals who are masked.” Harvard Business School is asking all students to “eliminate unmasked indoor activities, limit in-person interactions with others outside their household, move all group gatherings online, and cancel group travel.” COVID testing for students will now take place three times per week. Harvard says 96% of employees and 95% of students are vaccinated.  
HARVARD, MA
CBS Miami

National Institutes Of Health Launching Study To See If COVID Vaccines Cause Menstrual Cycle Side Effects

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Thousands of women are reporting a potential side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to monthly cycles. As a result, the National Institutes of Health is launching a study to see if there is a possible connection. Dr. Katharine Lee said she “ended up with really strong cramps and a little bit of breakthrough bleeding after both vaccines.” After a friend and fellow scientist had similar changes after the shot, they created a survey that has received more than 150,000 responses describing excessive or more frequent bleeding, more pain, and missed periods. The National Institutes of Health has...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid pandemic has brought biggest cut to global life expectancy since World War 2, says study

Life expectancy in 2020 was cut short the most since the Second World War in western Europe and the breakup of the Soviet Union in eastern Europe because of the Covid-19 pandemic.The pandemic’s impact on life expectancy, one of the most widely used metrics to assess population health, was assessed by a study published on Monday in the International Journal of Epidemiology.The study was conducted by the Oxford University’s Leverhulme Centre for Demographic Science.Women from 15 countries and men from 10 ended up with a lower life expectancy at birth in 2020 compared to 2015, revealed the study.The biggest...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy