Spring Lake, NJ

BSA Pack 31 hosts Cub Scout recruitment night

By Hope Patti
 5 days ago
SPRING LAKE — BSA Pack 31, sponsored by Goodwill Fire Company No. 2, held its recruitment night last Wednesday featuring a special presentation by falconer Bill Ponder.

The meeting on Sept. 15 kicked off the first night of the season, Pat Daniels, committee chair for Pack 31, said.

“The idea is to get boys excited and show them what kinds of opportunities they will get to experience in Scouts,” Ms. Daniels said.

Mr. Ponder, who was joined by his peregrine falcon, Diane, has been a falconer at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst for the past 25 years and has been practicing falconry for most of his adult life.

