BSA Pack 31 hosts Cub Scout recruitment night

SPRING LAKE — BSA Pack 31, sponsored by Goodwill Fire Company No. 2, held its recruitment night last Wednesday featuring a special presentation by falconer Bill Ponder.

The meeting on Sept. 15 kicked off the first night of the season, Pat Daniels, committee chair for Pack 31, said.

“The idea is to get boys excited and show them what kinds of opportunities they will get to experience in Scouts,” Ms. Daniels said.

Mr. Ponder, who was joined by his peregrine falcon, Diane, has been a falconer at Medieval Times in Lyndhurst for the past 25 years and has been practicing falconry for most of his adult life.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.