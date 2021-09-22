CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Witches to paddle for a cause on Spring Lake

By Hope Patti
Star News Group
Star News Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zt4Xc_0c5S28yR00

SPRING LAKE — Witches and warlocks will trade their broomsticks for paddleboards once again this October for the second annual paddle for a cause on Spring Lake.

The event, hosted by the Spring Lake Business Improvement District [SLBID], will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 at Spring Lake in Divine Park at 10 a.m. A rain date is set for Sunday, Oct. 10.

Enrollment is limited to 150 paddlers. There is a $25 registration fee and participants are also asked to gather sponsors to support their paddle. To sign up, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-witches-of-spring-lake-paddle-for-a-cause-tickets-168272161565 .

All proceeds of the event will be donated to Interfaith Neighbors, a nonprofit organization founded in 1988 that provides assistance to those who are less fortunate in Monmouth County.

Event organizers Dawn McDonough, who serves as the executive director of the SLBID, and Kerry Tice chose the organization as the beneficiary of this year’s paddle because of all the work they do for the community.

“It’s a pretty incredible organization,” Ms. McDonough said.

Last year’s event raised close to $11,000 for the Spring Lake Community House and Theatre and Ms. McDonough is hoping to exceed that amount this year.

Donations may be made online via Interfaith Neighbors’ website or the SLBID website.

