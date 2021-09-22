CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

How to Be a Great Long-Term Stock Investor

By Editor's Picks
investing.com
 6 days ago

(0:45) - Buy and Hold Stock Strategy: The Power of Compounding. (6:50) - Tips To Manage Your Portfolio For The Long Term. (14:00) - What Type of Stocks Should You Be Buying?. (23:45) - Episode Roundup: AMZN, SBUX, FB, IBM, NVDA, PYPL, EL, NFLX. Welcome to Episode #286 of the...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Facebook, Wells Fargo Fall Premarket; Ford, Chevron Rise

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Tuesday, September 28th. Please refresh for updates. Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) stock fell 1.6%, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock fell 1.7% and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock dropped 1.6%, all sensitive to the outlook for interest rates, and all vulnerable to profit-taking after more than doubling since the depths of the pandemic 18 months ago.
STOCKS
investing.com

Time In The Market

Yesterday, US equity markets closed down after a bumpy trading session. Bond yields rose as fixed-income traders started to anticipate the Fed's move to taper its support for the treasury market. The benchmark US 10-year bond now yields 1.5%, its highest level since June. Banking stocks firmed, because a higher-yield environment makes lending more profitable.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
investing.com

Wall Street Opens Lower on Inflation Fears; Nasdaq Down 1.4%

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets fell at the opening on Tuesday as fears of inflation continued to push up bond yields, pressuring valuations that have been supported since the start of the pandemic by extraordinary stimulus measures. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.4%, near...
STOCKS
investing.com

Huntsman Jumps on Report Starboard Has Big Stake in It

Investing.com – Huntsman stock (NYSE:HUN) rose 5.3% in Tuesday’s premarket trading on a report in The Wall Street Journal that activist hedge fund Starboard holds a more than 8% stake in the chemicals producer. The company makes several chemicals that find use in plastics, cars and construction materials. The stock's...
STOCKS
investing.com

Nasdaq set for steep fall as surging bond yields hammer tech shares

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq was set to fall the most among Wall Street indexes on Tuesday as technology heavyweights came under pressure from a surge in bond yields on expectations of higher interest rates and rising inflation. The two-year U.S. Treasury yield surged to 18-month highs, weighing on shares of high-growth...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Corporation#Ipo#The Power Of Compounding#Amzn#Ibm#Nvda#Pypl#El#Nflx Welcome#Starbucks Sbux
investing.com

Energy Stocks Retake The Lead For U.S. Equity Sectors In 2021

As oil and gas prices soar, energy shares are back on top for year-to-date performance for US equity sectors through Sep. 27, based on a set of exchange traded funds. Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLE is up nearly 44% so far this year, marking a dramatic rebound after a summer of weakness.
STOCKS
investing.com

ASML Leads European Tech Lower as Investors Look for Value

Investing.com – ADRs of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) tumbled 5.4% on Nasdaq in Tuesday’s premarket trading, leading the broader European technology sector lower amid a broad rotation out of growth stocks and into value. Chipmakers STMicroelectronics (PA:STM) and Infineon (DE:IFXGn) were also down by over 4% as some of the year's most...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
investing.com

Cameco Stock Rebounds Along With Uranium

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Uranium is an energy commodity with lots of applications. The commodity asset class has been nothing more than a bullish relay race since mid-2020. After reaching lows as pandemic-related selling gripped markets across all asset classes over the early months of 2020, commodities took off on the upside.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Jefferies lifts financial stock rating to overweight from

Jefferies equity strategist Steven G. DeSanctis on Tuesday lifted the firm's rating on financial stocks to overweight from market weight in a reaction to bearish sentiment around the sector and the prospect of higher interest rates. "Sentiment is downright awful," he said. "When flows are this bad, the group rebounds and delivers better than average performance." The sector offers cheap valuations currently and may be helped by GDP growth of 4% next year. "We think '22 earnings numbers are very conservative and should move up, keeping the revision ratios above average," DeSanctis said. M&A activity remains at record levels and could boost performance. Among the stocks in the group, Jefferies spotlighted Ares Management , Carlyle Group , First Cash Inc. , Hancock Whitney , LPL Financial , OneMain Holdings , Signature Bank , SLM Corp. , Sterling Bancorp , Western Alliance Bancorp and Wintrust Financial . The SPDR Regional Banking ETF is up 30.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of 16.6% by the S&P 500 .
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy