Here’s Where You’ll Need to Show Proof of Vaccination In WNY [List]

Here's what you need to know to attend shows at KeyBank Center from now on. Based on a directive from the Erie County Department of Health, anyone who plans to attend a show, concert or any other type of event at KeyBank Center will be required to provide proof that they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, per an email I received from the promoters of the upcoming Mike Epps comedy show. All guests ages 12 and older will need to meet the vaccination requirement. Just one dose will be needed from September 25, 2021, up until October 30. After that, starting on October 31, proof of full vaccination status will need to be provided for entry. Masks will not be required, but are encouraged. Kids under the age of 12-years-old will not be required to be vaccinated but must wear masks.

