ECOLOGICAL DROUGHT FORECAST TOOL FOR DRYLANDS

Without including the rain received Friday afternoon, we are struggling for rain so far this month. We are over an inch under average for Septemeber, and we are back to nearly 6" below average for the year. We do not have a lot of rain coming up in the forecast either; as a result, we may not get closer to even until snow starts falling (if we even get close to average at all). Even if we were to get a massive rain event like the one we had a month ago or so, that would not be ideal because it could result in flash flooding because the drought conditions at the time were even worse than they are now. In other words, while we have improved since the middle of Summer, we do have a long way to go.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO