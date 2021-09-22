CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECOLOGICAL DROUGHT FORECAST TOOL FOR DRYLANDS

U.S. Geological Survey
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWeather impacts the effectiveness of land treatments. This is especially true in drylands of the Western U.S. where plant survival is heavily influenced by the combination of temperature and soil moisture. When planning land treatments such as seeding, outplanting, and using herbicide, knowing weather and soil moisture forecasts can improve efficacy of treatments and avoid drought-driven restoration failures. The Drought Forecast Tool is a quick, easy-to-use application for supporting decision making around land treatment planning and adaptive management.

CleanTechnica

Forecast: U.S. Hydropower Generation to Decline 14% in 2021 Due to Drought

In our latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that electricity generation from U.S. hydropower plants will be 14% lower in 2021 than it was in 2020. Extreme and exceptional drought conditions have been affecting much of the western United States, especially California and states in the Pacific Northwest, which are home to the majority of U.S. hydropower capacity.
AGRICULTURE
Columbia Basin Herald

A dry year: Irrigators in the Columbia Basin were saved by snowpack, but dryland farmers took a hit

MOSES LAKE — It was a very dry year in the Columbia Basin. “Brutal,” said Jeff Marti, a water resources planner and drought coordinator for the Department of Ecology. While statewide from March to August 2021, around 6.9 inches of precipitation — rain and snow — fell on Washington state, a little more than half the average of 13.03 inches, Marti said it was even worse here locally.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
southernminn.com

During drought, irrigation tools help farmers water more efficiently

Jake Wildman pushed his way through dense corn stalks that tower over his head, carrying what looks like a pogo stick with two prongs sticking out of the end. He stopped in a clearing and pushed the prongs down into the soil. Thanks to recent rains, it’s much wetter than it was earlier this summer.
AGRICULTURE
New Hampshire Bulletin

Commentary: To avoid long power outages after disasters, utilities need to think differently

A busy 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is in full swing. The year’s 18th named storm, Sam, has become a hurricane. Meanwhile, some residents in the parts of Louisiana hit hardest by Hurricane Ida in late August are still waiting for their power to be restored. And thousands of Texas residents endured multi-day outages after Hurricane […] The post Commentary: To avoid long power outages after disasters, utilities need to think differently appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
ENVIRONMENT
Terrebonne (OR) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Terrebonne

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Terrebonne: Sunday, September 26: Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight; Monday, September 27: Chance of light rain then rain showers likely during the day; while rain showers likely overnight; Tuesday, September 28: Chance of rain
TERREBONNE, OR
LiveScience

Auroras expected tonight in New York, Washington and Wisconsin as solar storm barrels toward Earth

A moderate solar storm will slam into Earth today (Sept. 27), potentially causing auroras to dance in the sky at much lower latitudes than usual. As a result, the Northern Lights may be visible tonight in the northern United States, including New York, Wisconsin and Washington state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA).
WASHINGTON STATE
ScienceAlert

The Eerie Perfection of 'Zen Stones': How Rocks Maintain Balance on Pillars of Ice

On the frozen surface of Lake Baikal in Siberia, nature makes art. There, on the frozen lake, stones can be found balancing atop narrow pedestals of ice in shallow cavities, as though carefully sculpted and placed. These are called 'Zen stones', and scientists have finally figured out how these formations occur – by reproducing the phenomenon in the lab. The stone, physicists have found, acts as a sort of umbrella, shading just a small column of ice from solar radiation, and preventing it from sublimating, resulting in a thin structure of ice supporting the stone. Moreover, far-infrared black-body irradiance of the stone itself...
VISUAL ART
U.S. Geological Survey

Critical Minerals in Landsat 9

Landsat 9 is the latest in a prestigious line of satellites that have been watching our planet for nearly 50 years. They have monitored changes on land and made that information freely available to users around the world. Landsat data have been crucial to responding to natural hazards like wildfires and volcanoes, tracking agricultural development, documenting urban expansion and even mapping mineral resources. Fittingly, Landsat 9 benefits from these mineral resources in its instruments, structure and even power. Here are a few of those mineral resources and the role they play.
INDUSTRY
CBS Denver

Big Colorado Weather Swing Ahead With Record Highs To Mountain Snow This Week

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado is known for large and abrupt weather changes and that will definitely hold true this week. We’ll start with record highs possible today along the Front Range and on the Eastern Plains with temperatures as much as 10 degrees above normal elsewhere. The unusually warm weather will stick around into Monday with summer-like temperatures expected once again around the state. The clouds will increase throughout the day and we could see a few scattered showers develop in the mountains. A new storm moving into the Pacific Northwest will push a strong cold front into Colorado by Tuesday. As...
COLORADO STATE
ScienceAlert

Official Sources Warn a Geomagnetic Storm Is Imminent, So Get Ready For Auroras

If you live at a high latitude, it's time to break out the camera. Space weather agencies are predicting a solar storm for Monday 27 September: moderate, with a chance of aurora. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the British Met Office have both issued predictions for the storm, which is predicted to be the result of several solar coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and solar winds unleashed from a "hole" that has opened up in the Sun's corona. Although there could be as many as four CMEs that could affect Earth, you don't have to fret. The storm will...
ASTRONOMY
KAAL-TV

Drought update

Without including the rain received Friday afternoon, we are struggling for rain so far this month. We are over an inch under average for Septemeber, and we are back to nearly 6" below average for the year. We do not have a lot of rain coming up in the forecast either; as a result, we may not get closer to even until snow starts falling (if we even get close to average at all). Even if we were to get a massive rain event like the one we had a month ago or so, that would not be ideal because it could result in flash flooding because the drought conditions at the time were even worse than they are now. In other words, while we have improved since the middle of Summer, we do have a long way to go.
ENVIRONMENT

