Government must acknowledge the' vital role' of play therapy in its Covid recovery programme

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith colleagues within Parliament, I have urged the Government to do more to help the many children who have found their existing mental health conditions deteriorating because of the effects of the pandemic; or are struggling with new ones because of successive lockdowns; breakdown in support networks, trauma, bereavement and being the recipients of domestic violence and abuse.

