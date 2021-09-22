CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosa Linn + Kiiara: KING

By David Graver
Cover picture for the articleThe compelling debut track from 21-year-old Vanadzor, Armenia-based recording artist Rosa Linn, “KING,” finds the pop talent collaborating with renowned singer-songwriter Kiiara. “I want my music to have a message and as soon as I wrote ‘KING,’ I knew it had to be my first release,” Linn says in a statement. “It addresses the political undertones between Russia and America and I’m thankful to have Kiiara share her/the American perspective of what fame is like.” The release, which includes parts sung in Russian and English, is the first from the new music label Nvak Collective—which focuses on underrepresented voices globally.

