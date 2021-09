When you hear that your swing is “all arms,” you might be confused. How else would you swing? Most of the time, it means that your arms are doing all the work and you need to get your body more involved. To learn how to incorporate proper body rotation into your swing and increase your power, try this quick drill from Erika Larkin, the No. 1 ranked teacher in Virginia and the newest member of Golf Digest’s teaching staff.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO