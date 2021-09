The River Bluff Boys Cross Country Team continued their successful season by claiming the Third Place Team Trophy at the Lake Murray Invitational. However, an omitted scoring error was found after the conclusion of the meet, putting the Gators in 4th place by 3 points. It was a great day for the Varsity Boys, with 4 out of the scoring 5 Gators capturing new Personal Records. Led by Junior Carlos Lanzagorta (16:32, SB) and Senior, Alex Nickles (16:41, PR) the RBXC had all 5 scoring athletes under the 18:00 mark. Other scoring Gators were Carter Hammond (17:14, PR), Cole Eaton (17:20, PR) and Luke Bermas (17:58, PR).

SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO