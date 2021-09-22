CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Offers $10K Reward to Learn Who Killed His Brother in Caribou

By Cindy Campbell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Bourgoine says he wants some answers about who killed his brother, Kenneth Zernicke. It was during the evening hours of September 24th, 2015 when the Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire on lower Lyndon Street. After dousing the flames, they found the body of the homeowner, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke. An autopsy was performed on the body at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Zernicke's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was never revealed, as is often the case in homicide investigations. 6 years later, this case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the house was located near a busy four-way intersection. Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped that someone would come forward, who saw something that could help in the investigation.

