LEGAL ADS - SEPT. 22, 2021 EDITION

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE is hereby given pursuant to and by virtue of the authority vested in the Substitute Trustee, Pill & Pill, PLLC, by that certain Deed of Trust dated January 27, 2010, executed by Borrower(s), Amra E Ankeny, to Randall R. Conrad, II, the Trustee of record in the office of the Clerk of the County Commission of Jefferson County, West Virginia, in Book 1795, at Page 284. At the time of the execution of the Deed of Trust, this property was reported to have a mailing address of 117 Center Street, Charles Town, WV 25414. Pill & Pill, PLLC were appointed as Substitute Trustees by APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR TRUSTEE dated February 10, 2015, of record in the Clerk’s Office in Book 1152, Page 158. The borrower(s) defaulted under the Note and Deed of Trust and the Substitute Trustees have been instructed to foreclose under the Deed of Trust. Accordingly, the Substitute Trustees will sell the following described property to the highest bidder at the front door of the Courthouse of Jefferson County, in Charles Town, West Virginia, on the following date: