Politics, finance, and social media collided in January of 2021. Retail investors quickly rallied together to undermine hedge funds, resulting in the now-infamous price spike for stocks such as GameStop and AMC. Policymakers responded with congressional hearings and numerous accusations, placing blame for the unusual stock activity on various parts of the market and our economy, including hedge funds. While the market events of January have certainly reverberated across Washington, D.C., they’ve badly misinformed the public on the role hedge funds play in our local and national economy.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO