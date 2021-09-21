Elon Musk continues to back Dogecoin over its competitors

In February, Elon Musk and other celebrities tweeted about Dogecoin, and the coin’s value jumped 37% in just 24 hours. These events pushed the cryptocurrency’s market value to over $ 10 billion. In May, Dogecoin’s popularity skyrocketed again when Elon Musk announced that Tesla would no longer accept Bitcoin as a form of payment and proposed Dogecoin as a possible replacement. While Musk tweeted about Dogecoin and took polls to get information on public opinion, Dogecoin’s value rose 20% to 47 cents, up from 8 cents in February.