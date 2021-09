Personal growth is very rarely linear. It often propels you forward, but can whip you back just as fast. In astrology, this push-pull energy is referred to as your North and South Node axis. Understanding its meaning in your birth chart is the key to unlocking your destiny. The North and South Node oppose each other in the house and sign they reside in for a very important reason: It’s impossible to know where you’re going without knowing where you’ve been, so it’s important that you strike a balance between these two points; neither should get left behind. Those individuals with their North Node in Libra know this all too well.

