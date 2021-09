This safety article came to us via Philippe Batoux, manager of the testing facility at ENSA: the École Nationale de Ski et d’Alpinisme, in Chamonix France, an institute/school for mountain professionals that has existed by this name since 1943. There’s long been a debate, at least in the United States, about how safe it is to use offset knots—knots in which the two tails come out of the same end of the knot and the knot strands lie side-by-side, versus using one rope to follow the other through—to join two ropes for a rappel. Examples include the Offset Overhand (aka the European Death Knot) and the Offset Figure-8, which have been implicated in fatal accidents when the knots either unraveled or rolled.

