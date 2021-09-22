CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fed weighs rate hikes in 2022 as economy, inflation pick up

By Bloomberg
Redlands Daily Facts
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFederal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin scaling back asset purchases as soon as November and complete the process by mid-2022, after officials revealed a growing inclination to raise interest rates next year. Powell, explaining the U.S. central bank’s first steps toward withdrawing emergency pandemic support...

stockxpo.com

Economy Week Ahead: Consumer Spending, Inflation, Manufacturing

The Commerce Department’s monthly report on U.S. consumer spending highlights this week’s economic data. New orders for durable goods in the U.S. are expected to increase in August as business investment and consumer spending remain positive. While demand for factory goods has been strong through the pandemic recovery, manufacturers have been constrained by shortages of parts and labor, transportation bottlenecks and rising material costs.
Joe Biden
Washington Post

The Most Important Number of the Week Is $142 Trillion

If it’s true that the No. 1 rule in financial markets is, “Don’t fight the Federal Reserve,” then a very close second is, “Don’t bet against the U.S. consumer.” This week provided more evidence that Americans are in as good a position as ever to underpin the economy for years to come — with one crazy caveat.
wsau.com

Fed’s Mester supports taper start in Nov, sees rate hike in 2022

(Reuters) – The Federal Reserve should start reducing its support for the economy in November and could start raising interest rates by the end of next year should labor markets continue to improve as expected, Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester said on Friday. The Fed promised to keep...
etftrends.com

Gold Prices Tick Higher as Fed Signals Rate Hikes Forthcoming

The Federal Reserve signaled that rate hikes are forthcoming, which caused gold prices to tick higher following their latest monetary policy announcement. Bullish gold investors hope that this is a ripple that precedes a larger price rally. For much of 2021, the Fed was set on keeping rates the same...
Redlands Daily Facts

Explaining inflation rates and tempering fears and expectations

There is much talk lately about the fear of inflation. The percentage change in the overall level of prices (inflation) is considered one of the central indicators of economic well-being. And just like a doctor, who checks a patient’s health by looking initially at her temperature, and blood pressure, the Fed monitors the inflation rate. Similar to temperature, the doctor must ask, is this currently observed increase transitory or will it become sustained if untreated? If transitory, then you just let the fever run its course. But if it becomes sustained, then you have to administer medicine (increase interest rates).
MarketWatch

Utilities sector ETF falls toward record losing streak as Treasury yields jump

The SPDR Utilities Select Sector ETF fell 0.2% in afternoon trading, putting them on track for a record losing streak and a two-month low, as a recent spike in longer-term Treasury yields made the higher-yielding sector tracker less attractive. The SPDR utilities ETF (XLU) is headed for the lowest close since July 22 and a 12th-straight decline, which would surpass the previous record for consecutive declines of 11, which ended Oct. 7, 2016. The XLU's recent selloff comes the yield on the 10-year Treasury note has run up 12.5 basis points in two days toward a 12-week high, after the Federal Reserve said the it "may soon be warranted" to start tapering bond purchases. Utilities stocks are viewed by many investors as a bond proxy, given their relative stability and relatively high yield -- the XLU's dividend yield of 3.03% compares with the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.36%. As bond yields rise, and bond prices fall, utilities stocks tend to fall. During the XLU's previous record losing streak, the 10-year Treasury yield had reached a 4-month high, on its way toward a more than 2-year high about two months later.
marketplace.org

So, what is the debt ceiling?

The debt ceiling, or debt limit, is simply the amount of money that the government is allowed to borrow, which the government uses to meet existing obligations — think things like military salaries, Social Security benefits, tax refunds or payments on national debts. When the U.S. Treasury reaches the debt...
