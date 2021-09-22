CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flutter Settles Kentucky Court Ruling for $200 Million

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 6 days ago

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Flutter has agreed to pay $200 million to the Commonwealth of Kentucky in addition to $100 million previously forfeited to settle an $870 million judgement reinstated last year, the PokerStars and Fanduel parent said on Wednesday. The original award of damages was made in 2015 against The...

money.usnews.com

KFVS12

Kentucky will receive $300M settling internet gambling site lawsuit

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday, September 22, that the commonwealth of Kentucky will be receiving $300 million from Flutter Entertainment to settle a lawsuit against the 2011 internet gambling site. “After 10 long years, the commonwealth has not only prevailed, but collected dollars that the...
casinobeats.com

Flutter pays $300m to Kentucky to resolve legal dispute

Flutter Entertainment has disclosed it ‘considers the matter closed’ with regards to its legal dispute with the Commonwealth of Kentucky, having paid $300m to the state. As part of its settlement with the Commonwealth, the betting and gaming operator has paid $200m to Kentucky, in addition to a previous payment of $100m in relation to a superseded bond in the case.
