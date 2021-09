An expert reviews the ongoing ARIEL4 phase III trial and explains what the future of ovarian cancer treatment looks like. Lyndsay Willmott, MD: The ARIEL4 trial was a clinical trial designed to look at randomization of patients who have a BRCA mutation, either germline or somatic, in the setting of a recurrence to receive either cytotoxic chemotherapy or rucaparib. The comparison is between chemotherapy and oral PARP inhibition. The chemotherapies that the patients received in this clinical trial were based on their platinum sensitivity. If these patients were platinum-resistant, then they went on to paclitaxel. If they were platinum sensitive, then they went on to a platinum-based regimen. They were randomized to receive either of those chemotherapeutic agents or rucaparib.

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO