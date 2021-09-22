Ulta Beauty Announces MUSE 100 To Celebrate Black Voices in Beauty
Earlier in the year, Ulta Beauty announced its MUSE initiative—it stands for magnify, uplift, support and empower—to champion inclusivity within the beauty industry. According to Ulta’s website, this commitment will help the brand hone in on brand amplification and support, highlight black-owned brands and increase the presence of black entrepreneurs and invest in underrepresented voices. In 2021 alone, the brand is investing more than $25 million into its commitment to accountability.www.newbeauty.com
