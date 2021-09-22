Nathan's Famous Continues International Expansion with European Push to Offer Hot Dogs in France
JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new collaboration with Tommy's Diner, a 50's throwback American diner based in France, to offer its hot dogs in all locations across the country, making it the first time Nathan's Famous is served in France. This relationship continues Nathan's Famous growth in Europe and beyond.www.businesswire.com
