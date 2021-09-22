CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nathan's Famous Continues International Expansion with European Push to Offer Hot Dogs in France

Business Wire
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nathan's Famous, Inc., the American tradition serving New York favorites for more than 100 years, announces a new collaboration with Tommy's Diner, a 50's throwback American diner based in France, to offer its hot dogs in all locations across the country, making it the first time Nathan's Famous is served in France. This relationship continues Nathan's Famous growth in Europe and beyond.

