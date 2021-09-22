CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Delta Financial Group Receives Growth Investment from Affiliate of Peak Rock Capital

By Jonathan Holiday, Jason Rae
abladvisor.com
 5 days ago

Delta Financial Group, an equipment finance platform that provides capital for enterprise-level, business-critical equipment, has received a significant strategic growth investment from an affiliate of Peak Rock Capital, a leading middle-market private investment firm. The structured growth investment will empower Delta to execute an innovative, scalable, and institutional approach to...

www.abladvisor.com

Comments / 0

Related
abladvisor.com

Gordon Brothers & JLL Expand Strategic Alliance to Provide Services in Spain & Portugal

Gordon Brothers and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) have expanded their strategic alliance to offer integrated services to businesses operating in Spain and Portugal that are going through change or transformation. The alliance covers the retail and industrial sectors, both of which have the potential to maximise a company’s value. This builds upon an established strategic alliance in the U.S. that has been successfully providing global high-end, specialty retailers and industrial companies with expansion, restructuring, sales, appraisals and relocations.
BUSINESS
bioworld.com

My Next Health gathers $150M capital from private investment group

Precision medicine company My Next Health Inc. (MNH) has guaranteed a $150 million equity capital commitment from Global Emerging Market (GEM), a $3.4 billion Luxembourg-based private investment group. MNH was formed in May 2020 due to a merger between functional genomics company The DNA Company and digital therapeutics platform My Pain Sensei. The New York-based company is developing genomics-based health management applications that offer patients personalized genetic insights.
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

CMI Financial Group garners new award from major publication

CMI Financial Group has been cited by a major Canadian newspaper as one of the nation’s leading companies in terms of growth. CMI was ranked 178th out of 448 on The Globe and Mail’s 2021 list of Canada’s top growing companies, with the paper pointing to the private mortgage lender’s commitment to transparency and integrity as its greatest strengths. CMI was also awarded for its sustained three-year growth rate of 240%.
ECONOMY
abladvisor.com

Gordon Brothers Names Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial

Gordon Brothers named Karl Werner President, International Commercial & Industrial. Werner, a former Ritchie Bros. executive, will join the senior leadership team to further develop and execute investment and disposition strategies across the firm’s International Commercial & Industrial practice. He and his team will partner with companies, their investors, lenders and advisors to overcome operational challenges, transform their businesses and dispose of assets.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peak Rock Capital
abladvisor.com

TradeCap Partners Extends $500K Production Finance Facility to Northeast Fragrance Manufacturer

A $500,000 Production Finance Facility to a Northeast fragrance manufacturer was recently extended by TradeCap Partners. A steady increase in the volume of deliveries, the hiring of a new sales manager and the addition of two new brand licenses were driving increased working capital needs. Coupled with a lengthening cash conversion cycle due to shipping delays associated with components sourced overseas, the Company was searching for incremental financing.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Great Elm Capital Corp. Acquires Majority Interest in Lenders Funding

Great Elm Capital Corp. (GECC), a business development company, has acquired a majority equity interest in Lenders Funding, LLC (Lenders) a private funding and risk sharing source for factors and asset-based lenders. Established in 2000, Lenders Funding purchases participations in factoring and asset-based lending transactions as well as provides working...
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners

Thursday 16 September 2021, (London): ethiXbase receives investment funding from CGE Partners to revolutionise the sustainability risk management market and take solutions to a global audience. ethiXbase, a leading provider of sustainable third-party risk assessment services, announce receiving investment funding from CGE Partners ("CGE"), who target purposeful businesses with a...
BUSINESS
fortworthbusiness.com

Fort Worth-based consumer auto finance company receives investment from private equity group

Clarion Capital Partners announced Sept. 15 its completion of a strategic investment in Fort Worth-based OpenRoad, a consumer auto finance company. OpenRoad’s co-founders, Chris Goodman, Jeff Austin, and Joseph Everly, will continue their roles as CEO, CFO, and CTO, respectively. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. OpenRoad Lending...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
investing.com

Citi hires Milovanovic from Goldman to head Americas financials M&A group

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) is hiring Steve Milovanovic to head its investment banking unit which focuses on mergers and acquisitions by financial institutions in the Americas, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday. Milovanovic will join from Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS), where he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dcvelocity.com

Blume Global grows with investment from London-based Bridgepoint Group

Supply chain technology company Blume Global is furthering its growth trajectory with an equity investment from London-based Bridgepoint Group, the company said today. Bridgepoint joins funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management and EQT as equity investors. Blume Global did not disclose the investment amount, but said the funding is based on a $500 million valuation of the firm from December. Launched in 2018, Blume Global provides a cloud-first, intelligent operating platform for global supply chain processes. The digital solution allows shippers, logistics service providers, and carriers to work together on a common data-driven platform to reduce waste and inefficiencies through visibility, automation, and optimization, according to the company. “When we launched Blume Global in 2018, we saw an opportunity to build a cloud-based digital operating platform for global supply chains that leverages modern technologies and machine learning to optimize and automate operations,” Pervinder Johar, Blume Global’s CEO, said in a statement announcing the funding. “Since then, we have only seen increased demand for a supply chain transparency and orchestration platform like ours. We are thrilled by this new investment from Bridgepoint Group to help fund our continued growth.” Blume Global has added more than 100 employees since January in the United States, Hong Kong, Europe, and India. The company said it will use the new funding to support research, product development, and sales efforts worldwide. Company leaders said the firm’s mission is to reduce $1 trillion of waste from global supply chains, lower carbon emissions, and make technology accessible to millions of small to medium businesses. There are more than 10,000 companies on Blume Global’s platform, including some of the largest shippers, ocean carriers, railroads, and global freight forwarders.
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

Bryant Park Capital Secures $50MM Senior Debt Facility for High Rise Financial

Bryant Park Capital announced that High Rise Financial, founded by Mark Berookim and Michael Berookim, recently closed on a $50 million senior secured debt transaction with one of the larger independent banks in the nation. BPC served as the exclusive financial advisor to High Rise Financial in connection with this...
ECONOMY
abladvisor.com

CIT Northbridge Arranges $45MM Credit Facility for MVP Payroll Financing

CIT Northbridge Credit, as advised by CIT Asset Management LLC, served as sole lead arranger on a $45 million senior secured credit facility for MVP Payroll Financing LLC. Based in Chandler, Arizona, MVP Payroll Financing provides business clients with staffing and administrative solutions covering human resources, payroll, workers' compensation and more.
CREDITS & LOANS
abladvisor.com

Creditflux Selects Monroe Capital as 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund

Monroe Capital was selected as the recipient of the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund by Creditflux, a London-based global publication and leading information source for the rapidly evolving market for credit funds and CLOs. The award was presented to the firm’s Monroe Capital Senior Secured Loan Fund LP. This award is given to one direct lending fund each year among all the U.S direct lending funds. It is the fourth consecutive year that a Monroe fund has won the Creditflux Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund Award.
ECONOMY
atlantaagentmagazine.com

New Realty ONE Group affiliate launches in Atlanta

Realty ONE Group is expanding its Atlanta footprint with the opening of a new franchise, Realty ONE Group Terminus. Founder and CEO Adrian Provost said the firm’s headquarters will be in West Midtown, while a Buckhead location will be the hub for its ONE Luxe department. An office downtown will serve as the primary location for the ONE Commercial department.
ATLANTA, GA
abladvisor.com

Turning Rock Partners Announces Successful Exit of Capital Square

Turning Rock Partners announced the realization of its investment in Capital Square (the “Company”). Founded in 2012, Capital Square is a leader among tax-advantaged real estate investment sponsors. The company is privately held and based in Richmond, Virginia. Turning Rock’s subordinated loan to the Company was fully realized through a full payoff at maturity of its obligations as of September 15, 2021.
CAPITAL TOWNSHIP, IL
abladvisor.com

Bank of America, Others Arrange $1.05B Senior Credit Facility for CCC Intelligent Solutions

Lenders/Participants Bank of America [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. JPMorgan Chase Bank [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Goldman Sachs Bank USA [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Citigroup [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Barclays [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Credit Suisse Bank [Joint Lead Arranger, Joint Bookrunner]. Jefferies Finance [Joint Lead...
CREDITS & LOANS
abladvisor.com

Meridian Finance Group Named EXIM 2021 Broker of the Year

The Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) again recognized Meridian Finance Group, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, as EXIM’s 2021 Broker of the Year. Meridian also received EXIM’s Broker award in 2000, 2003, and 2013—making this broker the second four-time award winner. The award was presented during EXIM’s 2021 Annual Conference held virtually September 21-23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
abladvisor.com

Hilco Global Hires Glossinger to Lead Detroit Office of Growing Performance Solutions Advisory Practice

Hilco Performance Solutions (an operating unit of Hilco Global) announced that Jesse Glossinger has joined the organization as Director on its advisory team. Glossinger, a 15-year veteran of The Ford Motor Company will be based in Madison Heights, MI working out of the rapidly expanding Hilco Global offices in Metropolitan Detroit. Glossinger will leverage his considerable experience in corporate finance, strategy, and finance within the automotive and commercial industrial sector to help expand Hilco’s current performance solutions strategic advisory practice within this critical midwestern market.
DETROIT, MI
abladvisor.com

BofA , RBC, Others Amend and Extend $1.045B Credit Agreement for Ritchie Bros.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers announced the closing of an amendment and extension of its credit agreement totaling US$1.045 billion with a syndicate of lenders comprising:. Multicurrency revolving facilities of up to US$750 Million. A delayed-draw term loan facility of up to US$295 Million. BofA Securities and RBC Capital Markets served as...
BUSINESS
abladvisor.com

U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank in $8B Deal

U.S. Bancorp has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire MUFG Union Bank’s core regional banking franchise from Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a transaction that will bring together two premier organizations with a focus on being the leader in serving customers and communities in California, Washington and Oregon. Under...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy