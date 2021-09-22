CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Mountain Capital Closes Third U.S. CLO at $507MM

By Ken Mann
 6 days ago

New Mountain Capital, a defensive growth-oriented investment firm that manages more than $35 billion across private equity, credit, and net lease real estate, today announced the closing of a $507 million collateralized loan obligation, New Mountain CLO III, with Citi acting as the lead arranger. This is the third CLO issued by New Mountain Capital, following its debut CLO in October 2020.

