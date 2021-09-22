TradeCap Partners Extends $500K Production Finance Facility to Northeast Fragrance Manufacturer

Gordon Brothers and Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) have expanded their strategic alliance to offer integrated services to businesses operating in Spain and Portugal that are going through change or transformation. The alliance covers the retail and industrial sectors, both of which have the potential to maximise a company’s value. This builds upon an established strategic alliance in the U.S. that has been successfully providing global high-end, specialty retailers and industrial companies with expansion, restructuring, sales, appraisals and relocations.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO