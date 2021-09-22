TradeCap Partners Extends $500K Production Finance Facility to Northeast Fragrance Manufacturer
A $500,000 Production Finance Facility to a Northeast fragrance manufacturer was recently extended by TradeCap Partners. A steady increase in the volume of deliveries, the hiring of a new sales manager and the addition of two new brand licenses were driving increased working capital needs. Coupled with a lengthening cash conversion cycle due to shipping delays associated with components sourced overseas, the Company was searching for incremental financing.www.abladvisor.com
