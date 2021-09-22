CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

KML Loses in Two Against Sauk Prairie

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the second match of pool play on the first day of the Charger Challenge, KML lost in two to Sauk Prairie. The Chargers on the defensive end were led by Meredith Bock with 8 digs and Caitlin Johnson and Samantha Kohl with 5 digs each. At the net, Stella Zarling led the Chargers with 5 kills. Alyssa Gaeth and Halie Markovic each had 4 kills. Madison Fischer and Ella Walz each had 8 assists. Samantha Kohl and Halie Markovic each had two total blocks.

kmlchargers.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordcountychronicle.com

GCMS volleyball loses in two sets to Fieldcrest

MINONK – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley volleyball team lost 25-15, 25-20 to Fieldcrest on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Savannah Shumate had five kills and one block for GCMS (4-6, 2-3 Heart of Illinois Conference) while Kira Fuoss had six assists, one block, six digs and five kills. Molly Kroon had five kills and six digs while Natalie DeSchepper had one kill, Madison McCreary had 10 digs and one assist, Cecilia Goodin had four digs and Rylie Huls had four assists, three digs and one kill.
SPORTS
Brainerd Dispatch

Volleyball: Warriors 2nd in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS — Brainerd’s Meghan Smith tallied a total of 31 digs, 26 kills, four blocks and three ace serves as the Warriors went 3-1 in the Sauk Rapids Tournament to place second overall Saturday, Sept. 11. The Warriors defeated Watertown, Annandale and Pipestone, and fell to Sauk Rapids in...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
nsarrow.com

Sauk Prairie’s girls tennis team splits a pair

Sauk Prairie’s girls tennis team split a pair of dual meets last week. The Eagles rolled past Lodi, 6-1, on Sept. 7. Madison Edgewood then nipped Sauk Prairie, 4-3, last Thursday. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please use the login below to continue...
TENNIS
Wiscnews.com

Sauk Prairie's Mack relishing return to court after sitting out junior season

Quinlyn Mack needed a break. With everything going on at this time last year, Mack wasn’t up for competing in the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 WIAA girls tennis season. That wasn’t an easy decision for the two-time state qualifier who had been Sauk Prairie’s No. 1 singles player since stepping into high school.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#The Charger Challenge#Kml#Sauk Prairie
mtsacathletics.com

Mounties win two, lose two at West Valley Invitational

(Saratoga, CA) The Mt. SAC Women's Water Polo team took to the road, September 17, 18, and made the trek to West Valley College in Saratoga and split four games. Mt. SAC (3-6) opened the West Valley College Invitational on Friday with a pair of losses to San Joaquin Delta (15-6) and host West Valley (15-7).
SARATOGA, CA
nsarrow.com

Sauk Prairie’s XC teams shine

Jack Boerger keeps running past the competition. And in the process, Sauk Prairie’s boys cross country team keeps impressing. Boerger won the River Valley Invitational last Saturday and led the Eagles to a fourth place finish at the 16-team event. Full text available to subscribers only. If you are a...
SPORTS
Ozark County Times

Falcons win two, lose two in recent match-ups

The Dora Falcons traveled to Eminence Thursday, Sept. 2, and won 5-2. “The game was back and forth through the first five innings and was tied 2-2 entering the top of the sixth,” said Dora coach Caleb Reynolds. “Junior first baseman Spencer Howard led off the sixth for Dora with a double to right field and scored when the next batter, sophomore Ashton Roberts, singled to left. Eminence managed to get a runner on in the bottom of the sixth, but freshman pitcher Hunter Roberts struck out the side to hold a 3-2 lead for Dora entering the final inning.”
DORA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
madison

Sauk Prairie, Madison Edgewood, McFarland shine in Division 2 state rankings for girls volleyball

The Sauk Prairie girls volleyball team moved up to second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association weekly state rankings. Madison Edgewood was third and McFarland fourth in Division 2. Lakeside Lutheran, Lake Mills and Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition. Luxemburg-Casco was top-ranked. Waterloo was fourth-ranked in Division 3.
MADISON, WI
hngnews.com

Monona home talent drops final game to Sauk Prairie

After a summer-long season and a championship tournament run, the Monona Braves played their last game of the 2021 Home Talent season, losing 6-3 to the Sauk Prairie Twins on Sunday, Sept. 12. The Monona Braves manager said that although the season started before Memorial Day, and stretched until after...
MONONA, WI
kmlchargers.com

KML JV vs Waupun

The team faced Waupun for their second conference match. They came out strong and beat Waupun 25 to 3. They were able to maintain this lead throughout the match and won all three games. Emma Lober led the team in serving with 13 serves in a row in the second set. Anna Ebert was a strong force in the front row earning her team many points in kills. Taylor Schwalenberg and Kaylee Zingsheim led the team in defensive passes. The team had a great showing!
SPORTS
Daily Jefferson County Union

Football: Run game helps fuel Fort Atkinson win vs Sauk Prairie

Fort ball carriers sliced, diced and knifed their way through the defense for five touchdowns and 288 yards. The Blackhawk defense kept a third straight opponent out of double-figures scoring. The end result was a 35-6 victory for the Fort Atkinson football team over Sauk Prairie in a Badger-Small Conference...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
kmlchargers.com

The KML Varsity Team Takes On Lake Country Lutheran at the Joust

In their second matchup in pool play on the first day of the Joust, the KML Chargers face Lake Country Lutheran. After a tough loss to Sussex Hamilton the Chargers came out strong taking the match in two sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-20. KML stayed aggressive at the net and and at the back line. The Chargers had 7 aces over the two sets. Samantha Kohl and Madison Fischer had 10 and 9 assists respectively. Stella Zarling led the Chargers in kills with a total of 7. Alyssa Gaeth and Halie Markovic were right behind with 6 kills each. Caitlin Johnson had a total of 19 digs. After taking Lake Country Lutheran in two the Chargers face Homestead in their last round of pool play on the first day of the Joust.
SPORTS
Wiscnews.com

Winless Sauk Prairie, Reedsburg set to meet in Prairie du Sac

Someone will walk out of Sauk Prairie High School’s new stadium with their first win of the season Friday night. Whether it’s the hosts or their Badger Small Conference rival Reedsburg will come down to who can stop the opposing offense. Neither team has done so thus far this season, as Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg are giving up 36.5 and 28.5 points per game, respectively, in their winless starts.
REEDSBURG, WI
theasburycollegian.com

Asbury Eagles lose against Kentucky Wesleyan Panthers

Asbury University fails to defend home territory against Kentucky Wesleyan University, losing the soccer match 6-1. Senior Janelle Suvimolstean scored the only point during the second period. It is her first soccer goal in her college career. Freshman goalie Maliya Crump also showcased aggressiveness through 12 saves. “I think we...
SOCCER
Wiscnews.com

GALLERY: Reedsburg scores in variety of ways to win at Sauk Prairie

Photos of the Reedsburg Area High School football team's Badger Small Conference win over Sauk Prairie on Sept. 17 in Prairie du Sac. The visiting Beavers returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, a punt return for a touchdown and an interception for a touchdown to claim a 28-0 win.
REEDSBURG, WI
kmlchargers.com

KML Varsity Volleyball Loses in Two Against Howards Grove

On the second and final day of the Joust, the KML Chargers faced off against Howards Grove. Howards Grove took the match in two beating the Chargers 25-16 and 25-9. Aggressive serving, attacking and a strong defense kept Howards Grove in system and scoring quickly. The Chargers were never able to find their rhythm. Howards Grove went on scoring runs and the Chargers were unable to make up the ground. KML had 7 total kills while Howards Grove had 26. Regarding KML’s defense, Stella Zarling had 8 digs, Samantha Kohl with 7 and Caitlin Johnson with 6. The Chargers will need to bounce back after a tough loss because they face Kimberly later today at the Joust.
SPORTS
kmlchargers.com

The KML Varsity Volleyball Team Loses in Three to Kimberly

KML faced Kimberly in the last round of power pool play at the Joust. Collectively the Chargers led the match with 32 kills but were unable to come out the win. Kimberly took the match defeating the Chargers over three sets 25-23, 21-25 and 15-7. Offensively, Stella Zarling had 9 kills, Halie Markovic had 8 and Alyssa Gaeth had 7. At the net, Nadia Schroeder led the Chargers with three total blocks. Defensively, KML had a total of 40 digs. Stella Zarling came away with 13 digs and Meredith Bock had 8. The Chargers were led by Samantha Kohl and Madison Fischer in assists with 15 and 14 respectively. The Chargers will face Lake Country Lutheran again in the Bronze Bracket of the Joust Tournament.
SPORTS
NW Florida Daily News

Crestview loses first game of season against Rickards

CRESTVIEW — It was an ugly showing for Crestview, yet the Bulldogs were leading. After being down 17-8 in the third quarter, Crestview took a 21-17 advantage early in the fourth quarter off a two-yard touchdown run by Jason Jones. It seemed that despite the uncharacteristic mistakes by the Bulldogs,...
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy