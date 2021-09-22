KML Loses in Two Against Sauk Prairie
In the second match of pool play on the first day of the Charger Challenge, KML lost in two to Sauk Prairie. The Chargers on the defensive end were led by Meredith Bock with 8 digs and Caitlin Johnson and Samantha Kohl with 5 digs each. At the net, Stella Zarling led the Chargers with 5 kills. Alyssa Gaeth and Halie Markovic each had 4 kills. Madison Fischer and Ella Walz each had 8 assists. Samantha Kohl and Halie Markovic each had two total blocks.kmlchargers.com
