KML Loses in Two Against Sauk Prairie

In their second matchup in pool play on the first day of the Joust, the KML Chargers face Lake Country Lutheran. After a tough loss to Sussex Hamilton the Chargers came out strong taking the match in two sets with scores of 25-21 and 25-20. KML stayed aggressive at the net and and at the back line. The Chargers had 7 aces over the two sets. Samantha Kohl and Madison Fischer had 10 and 9 assists respectively. Stella Zarling led the Chargers in kills with a total of 7. Alyssa Gaeth and Halie Markovic were right behind with 6 kills each. Caitlin Johnson had a total of 19 digs. After taking Lake Country Lutheran in two the Chargers face Homestead in their last round of pool play on the first day of the Joust.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO