KML Beats Waterloo in Two at the Charger Rally

By Admin
kmlchargers.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the Bronze A Semi-Finals KML faced Waterloo. KML was aggressive at the net and the end line. KML took the match in two defeating Waterloo 25-16 and 25-15. In the first set, Madison Fischer and Meredith Bock went on serving runs to keep the momentum in the Charger’s favor. Meredith Bock led the Chargers with two aces. In set two Ella Walz went on two serving runs to maintain the Charger’s lead. Offensively, Alyssa Gaeth led the Chargers with 6 kills. Stella Zarling and Halie Markovic followed close behind with a total of 5 kills each. Madison Fischer had a total of 10 assists and Ella Walz had 6. At the net, Nadia Schroeder had 3 total blocks and Halie Markovic had 2. Samantha Kohl and Meredith Bock each had 6 digs. The Chargers advanced to the Bronze A Championship match and will play Brookfield Central.

