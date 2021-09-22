The KML Chargers Take Hartford in Two
The KML Girl’s Varsity Volleyball team started out day two of the Charger Challenge playing Hartford as the last match of pool play. KML and Hartford were battling for third place in their pool. The Chargers took the match in two defeating Hartford 25-21 and 25-15. Samantha Kohl and Halie Markovic led the Chargers with 5 and 3 kills respectively. Ella Walz led the Chargers with 7 assists and Madison Fischer had 6. Amanda Hillmann led the Chargers with 4 total blocks. Defensively, Meredith Bock had 7 digs, Madison Fischer with 6 and Samantha Kohl with 5. At the end line, Madison Fischer, Samantha Kohl and Caitlin Johnson each had two aces. The Chargers move on to the Bronze division of the Charger Rally where they will face Waterloo where winner will move on to the Bronze “A” Semi-Finals.kmlchargers.com
