The KML Chargers Take Hartford in Two

The KML Chargers traveled to Menomonee Falls to compete in the Charger Rally Tournament at the Milwaukee Sting Center. The Chargers were up against Kimberly in their first round of pool play. KML faced Kimberly earlier this year at the Joust Tournament. The first set went 26-24 in Kimberly’s favor. The Chargers had a total of 5 aces in the first set and Maddie Fischer had a total of 4 aces throughout the match. The Chargers came away with a win in the second set 25-23 where the offense began to shine. Big swings by Stella Zarling, Halie Markovic and Alyssa Gaeth allowed the Chargers to score quickly. Meredith Bock and Caitlin Johnson made some great extensions to keep balls alive. In addition, the Chargers had some big blocks to keep the momentum in their favor. In the third set, Kimberly came away with the win taking 15-10. The Chargers were led by Meredith Bock with 15 digs. Stella Zarling led the Chargers with 12 kills and Alyssa Gaeth had 10. The Chargers continue with pool play and are scheduled to play Sauk Prairie later today.

SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO