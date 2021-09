It's one of the most beautiful displays and amazing events in the area. It's the 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival and this year they will be saluting all local essential workers. Because of the pandemic, this year's Balloon Festival will look a bit different. It is recommended that spectators wear masks and in an effort to lessen crowds, there will be no food or craft vendors this year. But we will still see some of the most beautiful hot air balloons flying above the Adirondacks.

GLENS FALLS, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO