Are you excited that we’re now entering fall, or are you sad that we’re leaving summer? According to a new poll, summer has a bigger fanbase. 33% of people said summer is their favorite season, followed by 22% who chose spring. Fall wasn’t too far behind with 19%. Only 7% of people said they like winter best, while 18% said that they don’t know or don’t have a favorite season.

4 DAYS AGO