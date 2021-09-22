CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Man Offers $10K Reward to Learn Who Killed His Brother in Caribou

By Cindy Campbell
Q97.9
Q97.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Bourgoine says he wants some answers about who killed his brother, Kenneth Zernicke. It was during the evening hours of September 24th, 2015 when the Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire on lower Lyndon Street. After dousing the flames, they found the body of the homeowner, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke. An autopsy was performed on the body at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Zernicke's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was never revealed, as is often the case in homicide investigations. 6 years later, this case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the house was located near a busy four-way intersection. Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped that someone would come forward, who saw something that could help in the investigation.

wjbq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

The Intersection Problem at the Entrance to the Windham, Maine Mall Has Been Solved

A step to alleviate a long-time issue at the Windham Mall has finally been made, and it's a game-changer that I'm proud to say I played a small part in. Back in August, I wrote an article about how I was getting tired of getting honked at by other drivers when entering the Windham Mall from Route 302. The intersection at the end of the short road leading into the mall has been confusing to so many drivers who didn't realize how it works.
WINDHAM, ME
Q97.9

Maine’s Ultimate Fall Event, Maine Maple Fall Fest, Coming October 9th + 10th

The fall season is finally upon us and it's time to celebrate one of Maine's favorite fall flavors: Maple!. Get all in with this special Maine fall flavor with the second annual Maine Maple Fall Fest on October 9th and 10th from 9 AM to 4 PM where you can tour Maine's sugar houses and try all kinds of maple syrup treats like candies, cotton candy, ice cream, baked treats, and, of course, some straight-up Maine-produced maple syrup.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

These Are The Things Every Maine Kid Had in Their Room in The 90s

We did a topic on the morning show recently that led us into talking about all of the wonderful things that we used to have in our rooms that kids today will never understand. At face value, the 90s don't seem that far away, but when you break it down, 1991 was THIRTY years ago. How is that even possible?
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Check Out The Fantasy Bathroom at The Music Hall in Portsmouth

Family Friendly Day Trips From Portland, Maine Your Kids Will Love. Looking for something fun to do with the family but want to stretch your legs outside of Maine for the day or weekend? Here's a list of fun spots for you and your family to enjoy that could easily be done as a long day trip or a quick weekend away. Everything on this list is within x hours of Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
Caribou, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Q97.9

The State’s Minimum Wage Is Getting A Sweet Raise On Jan. 1

In some ways, it seems utterly tone-deaf. It's true, come January 1st, Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour. But let's face it, due to all the insane pandemic issues, most Maine businesses have been forced to start paying a lot more money than that to attract workers. Even fast food places are seeing starting average pay right now of $14.
POLITICS
Q97.9

A New Authentic Thai Take Out Opening In Augusta In October

Is there anything better than authentic international cuisine?. If you're a foodie, you already know that the answer to that question is NOPE!. Good news for those foodies, Central Maine is about to get a new take-out restaurant, and the food may be a little more familiar than you think.
AUGUSTA, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Murder#Aroostook Country#Maine News Stories
Q97.9

Westbrook, Maine PD Has Strong Words for People Using Accidents for Social Media Clout

We've all done it. We see an accident, some sort of emergency, or a police officer responding to something while we drive along and can't help but look. We're curious. Do we know the person involved? What's the carnage? What did they hit? We observe what we can and then tell someone about it. Maybe it's on the news. "That's the accident I saw!" Or we're sitting down for dinner, "That Dodge on Route 1 looked like it must have flipped a few times before landing in the ditch!"
WESTBROOK, ME
Q97.9

Car Crashes Through Maine Toll Booth Injuring One

According to WABI TV 5, a car crashed into the toll plaza on the Falmouth Spur this morning at around 1:45 AM. Maine State Police indicate that Ethan Chase, 22 of Durham crashed into the toll booth after losing control of his car. The impact caused glass to shatter and the car to then catch fire. John Schwabe of Westbrook, a toll worker, was injured during the crash and taken to the hospital for cuts to his face and head but is expected to be released later today.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Fryeburg Fair Officials Are Asking You To Pre-Purchase Tix – Here’s Why

Fryeburg Fair officials have made several changes to the upcoming 2021 Fryeburg Fair. Now, it looks like they are making at least one more. . In 2020, nearly every Maine fair was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Maine's Agricultural Fairs are back in full bloom, the fairs are seeing record-breaking numbers. This is causing long ticket lines for entry, food, and rides. Now, we've all been cooped up for the better part of two years, so this should come as shock to none of us.
FRYEBURG, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Q97.9

‘Burnt Porcupine’ Has To Be The Most Awesome Island Name In Maine

Maine is a strange place. While I will guarantee that if you go to other states, and start examining their town names, there are weird ones everywhere. But Maine must really just take the cake at times. Not only are some just flat-out strange, but others are also impossibly hard to pronounce if you haven't lived here your whole life.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Check Out These 15 Wonderful Date Night Spots In Central Maine

Date night might just be one of the most important days of the week, month, or year, pending on how long it's been since the last one. For many couples, taking time out of their busy schedules takes some serious planning. What's worse is when you finally get that long-awaited date night out with your love, just to realize that you have no idea where to go.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

WATCH: Maine Police Rescue a Deer From In-Ground Swimming Pool

You know the old phrase 'not all heroes wear capes'? Well, that remains true to this day. In fact, some heroes wear Maine law enforcement badges. According to WABI TV 5, the Old Town Police Department responded to a unique 911 call on Monday. As Old Town resident Janice Clark was looking out her window and noticed a deer had gotten into her shrubs and was munching away.
OLD TOWN, ME
Q97.9

Vassalboro Farm Needs Help After 8 Cows Die in Lightning Strike

As a last ditch effort to save the family farm, a GoFundMe has been created to assist after a lightning strike killed eight of the farm's heifers. Fortin's Farm, most notably memorable by its red, white and blue barn roof, is seeking the assistance of people here in Central Maine after last week's storm caused the unthinkable to happen. As eight of John Fortin's heifers were standing underneath a tall pine tree, seeking shelter from the torrential rain, a lightning bolt hit the tree and instantly killed all eight heifers that were gathered beneath it.
AUGUSTA, ME
Q97.9

Gone All Summer, The Maine Woods Will Soon Be Alive With Ticks

We had such a great summer without them. For real... In the spring, I pulled a few dozen ticks of all shapes and sizes, off my dog, every day. Then somewhere around the end of June, it was like someone flicked a switch. They were just gone. I let my dog rumble through some of the grassiest, leafiest, brushiest spots I could find. Nothing. Not one tick.
MAINE STATE
Q97.9

Beautiful Flower Stand in Portland is On Your Honor Payment

Portland is such a cool place with little treasures tucked away. That's where you'll find Backyard Blooms. Backyard Blooms in Portland is Jason and Kate's passion. They were childhood friends in New Hampshire. Just like it happened to many of us, they lost touch after high school. But they were both on a similar path. After college, they both moved to the west coast, ending up in San Francisco where they both met their partners but never reconnecting.
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy