Lithuanian agency warns against use of Chinese-made phones

An American brother and sister barred from exiting China since 2018 in an apparent bid to pressure their father to return and face criminal allegations have finally left the country, Beijing and Washington confirmed on Tuesday. Neither side gave a reason for the sudden lifting of a Chinese exit ban on Victor and Cynthia Liu, but the development could add to accusations in the United States that President Joe Biden's government was engaging in "hostage diplomacy" with China. The siblings' release came shortly after the US Justice Department last Friday announced a deal to defer prosecution of felony fraud charges against Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. "We welcome Cynthia and Victor Liu's return to the United States on Sunday," a state department spokesperson told AFP in an emailed statement, confirming they had returned to the US.

