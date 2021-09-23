Man Falls From Second Floor At Alton Square Mall, Transported To Local Hospital

ALTON - The COVID-19 Pandemic has been a serious situation for first responders. Alton Fire Chief Jesse Jemison has felt the pandemic first hand with COVID-19 in his family and says it is "very personal," to him. Unfortunately, the chief lost his father-in-law, James Holloway, his cousin, Stanley Henderson, and a close friend/classmate to COVID-19. The pandemic has touched him so much that he wanted to host his own vaccine clinic with the State of Illinois at the Alton Fire Department. From Continue Reading

ALTON, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO