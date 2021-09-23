CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Falls From Second Floor At Alton Square Mall, Transported To Local Hospital

ALTON - A man fell from the second floor at Alton Square Mall to the first floor and suffered serious injuries Wednesday afternoon. The Alton Fire Department members were quickly on the scene to treat the man with Alton Police there to work with traffic. The man was transported by Alton Fire Department Ambulance to a local hospital for treatment. Chief Jemison updated information on Thursday and said alcohol was apparently a factor involved in the man’s fall. “Witnesses saw the Continue Reading

Timothy B
4d ago

Do we really have to put guards around rails at malls now? Not just for the parents not watching their kids which is surprisingly not the story here, but the adults? My condolences if he had a seizure or something, but since that wasn't mentioned, I assume jackassery.

