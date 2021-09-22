CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper Jams: Hispanic Heritage Month Edition

Cover picture for the articleHispanic Heritage Month is upon us. From Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, we celebrate the contributions, history and culture of Hispanic and Latinx communities in the United States and what better way to immerse yourself in a culture than to listen to its music! Below is a mixture of some classics that have shaped me into who I am today, “Spanglish” songs to serve as your warm introduction to the culture and more urban sounds that are sure to get you on your feet and perreando.

