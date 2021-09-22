CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Where home prices are headed, according to forecast models

By Daily Report Staff
Baton Rouge Business Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe housing market of the past year and a half—rooted in remote work, low mortgage rates, and a demographic wave of first-time buyers—has been among the hottest in the nation’s history. Since the onset of the crisis, median home list prices across the U.S. are up 23%. In the Baton Rouge area, median sales prices for homes were up 6.2% in 2020, and in August 2021 they were up 11% compared to the same month a year prior.

www.businessreport.com

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. reports drop in housing prices, sales

Housing sales in the United States fell in August amid sustained supply shortages, with indications that the housing price spike is drawing to a close. Current housing sales plummeted two percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 5.88 million in August. The reselling of houses made up the majority...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
Baton Rouge, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Baton Rouge, LA
CNBC

This is how much it could cost to buy a house in the U.S. by 2030—and tips on how to start saving now

In the past year and a half, we've seen homes sell at astronomical prices, way above the market value. It's been a housing market that, to say the least, has left many aspiring homebuyers with a bitter taste in their mouths. And while this occurred under extraordinary circumstances — during a pandemic that pushed people out of densely populated cities and into suburban homes and a time of record low interest rates — it's left many people wondering: If homes are this expensive now, how much could prices rise in the future?
REAL ESTATE
moneyandmarkets.com

Spike in Rental Prices Sets Up the Next Long-Term Crisis

While home prices continue to attract attention, another part of the real estate market is becoming unaffordable. Zillow, the website that offers Zestimates tracked by many homeowners to track the value of their homes, also offers information on rental prices. According to Zillow:. Typical U.S. rents measured by Zillow’s Observed...
HOUSE RENT
Washington Post

Housing Market Can Look Forward to a More Boring 2022

After a year of soaring home prices and problems getting essential materials such as lumber, buyers and builders took a moment earlier this year to catch their breath and reassess the state of the housing market. That gave us a few months of declines in new home sales and building...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Home Price#Real Estate Prices#Forecasting#Fortune#Corelogic#Freddie Mac#The Federal Reserve
Baton Rouge Business Report

Local self-storage rentals surge as a result of storms, real estate market

Local self-storage companies saw an increase in customers early this summer, partially due to flooding in May but also as the result of a rise in home sales. For Appletree Storage on Perkins Road, 2021 was one of its busiest years, assistant manager Brian Wilkerson says. The pandemic, hurricanes, flooding in May, as well as students being able to return to college campuses, have together led to an increase in demand.
BATON ROUGE, LA
probuilder.com

Will Home Prices Really Decline if Rates Rise?

Conventional wisdom suggests that if the Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates, higher monthly mortgage payments should cool demand and consequently housing price appreciation. But the Fed doesn’t control interest rates directly. The board influences money supply through buying mortgage-backed securities. So, the question becomes: If we are experiencing a...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
FOX21News.com

Prices Continue to Rise according to latest CPI Report

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The rise in prices continued through August, according to the latest Consumer Price Index. From July to August, prices overall increased 0.3 percent, lower than the 0.4 percent many economists expected and lower than July’s 0.5 percent increase. It totals into a year to year increase of 5.3 percent.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kroger: Grocery prices headed higher

MILWAUKEE - Grocery prices are headed higher later this year, according to the U.S.’s largest supermarket by sales. Cincinnati-based Kroger Co., which had $132 billion in sales last year, says inflation is running hotter than management previously anticipated and that expectations are now for prices to rise 2% to 3% over the second half of this year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
newsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
REAL ESTATE
thecpadesk.com

Will You Owe Tax When Selling a Home?

Many homeowners across the country have seen their home values increase recently. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median price of homes sold in July of 2021 rose 17.8% over July of 2020. The median home price was $411,200 in the Northeast, $275,300 in the Midwest, $305,200 in the South and $508,300 in the West. Be aware of the tax implications if you’re selling a home or you sold one in 2021. You may owe capital gains tax and net investment income tax (NIIT).
INCOME TAX
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Why XAU/USD appears vulnerable heading into the Fed showdown?

Gold price licks its wounds in monthly lows amid firmer US dollar. USD benefits from Fed’s tapering bets, China’s Evergrande story-led risk aversion. Gold’s four-hour chart points to deeper loss amid a potential bear flag. After Thursday’s $50 slide, gold price looked to stabilize on Friday, although held on to...
MARKETS
okcfox.com

Where you could be negotiating better prices

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Negotiations might not be happening often enough. Inflation has people wondering if their only option is to pay more, but just because prices are going up doesn't mean you can't ask for a better deal. Some of the biggest increases have been in lodging, transportations services,...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy