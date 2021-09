We can always count on award season to bring us a bucket load of new hair inspiration, and although the red carpets are a little bit later than usual this year, we’re definitely not disappointed. There’s been an abundance of new colours and styles that we’re desperate to try, from Anya Taylor-Joy’s half up, half down look to the rise of ‘Marilyn blonde’ hair, and everything in between.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO