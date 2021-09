As we prepare for the Batwoman season 3 premiere on October 13, rest assured that we’re seeing something totally new. What’s one of the big themes going to be? If we’re to judge the season based solely on the teaser below, redemption. Alice has been largely the central villain through the past two seasons and yet now, Ryan Wilder may be able to work with her. If she’s locked away, can she be used for the idea of a greater good? Can there be a road to some recovery? These are some things that could be explored here, with the same being said for getting to explore the world of Ryan’s past courtesy of her biological mother.

