Amid surge of Haitian migrants, Biden admin uses Title 42 to remove asylum seekers

By Kennedy Sessions
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight now, under a Del Rio international bridge on the Texas-Mexico border more than 15,000 majority Haitian migrants are waiting in 104 degree heat to make their case for seeking asylum in the United States. Because of the lack of resources, many migrants have been walking back and forth through...

Broward New Times

Haitian Migrants Are Being Deported From Miami Into "Hell"

Haiti is in a state of political and seismic upheaval, but that hasn't stopped the deportation of hundreds of Haitian migrants back to Haiti from the U.S. Many watched in horror as recent photos showed U.S. Border Patrol agents chasing Haitian migrants on horseback along the Rio Grande River in Del Rio, Texas, as they attempted to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. For immigration activists and former Haitian detainees from Miami, these developments are disturbing but unsurprising.
MIAMI, FL
El Paso Times

'You are free, you are home': Haitian migrants to be offered residency, permits by Mexico

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Coahuila — Acuña Deputy Mayor Felipe Basulto Corona made an offer to Haitian migrants huddled in a makeshift camp in a park near the Rio Grande. "The Mexican government is going to offer the opportunity to those who want to stay in Mexico to proceed with the legal residency and work permit procedures here," he told them Friday, if they vacate the park and move to a rented private building in Acuña being used by Mexican immigration authorities.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico to resume voluntary flights for migrants who want to return to Haiti

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s government said on Sunday that it will resume flights to Port-au-Prince starting next week for Haitian migrants who want to return home. The flights from Tapachula in Chiapas and Villahermosa in Tabasco will be offered to “those who voluntarily wish to return to their country,” the Mexican government said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
Rebel Yell

5,000 more Haitian migrants could soon be released

(Washington) The number of 12,400 mostly Haitian migrants recently released after crossing the Mexican border in the US could rise in the coming days, with about 5,000 more currently detained after their illegal transit, the US Secretary of Homeland Security said on Sunday too. Posted on Sep 26, 2021 at...
IMMIGRATION
indybay.org

Haitians Protest Deportation of Asylum Seekers

Is Biden nothing more than a house broken version of Trump? Supporters of Hatian refugees, shocked by the Trumpian cruelty at the border, seemed to think so. A Sept. 24 protest at the San Francisco Federal Building on 7th Street demanded justice for Haitans seeking asylum, a universally recognized human right. Haitians are being shackled and forcibly placed on airplanes and flown to Haiti.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Haitians returning to a homeland that's far from welcoming

Deported from the United States Pierre Charles landed a week ago in Port-au-Prince a capital more dangerous and dystopian than the one he’d left four years before. Unable to reach his family, he left the airport alone, on foot.Charles was unsure how to make his way to the Carrefour neighborhood through a city shrouded in smoke and dust, often tolling with gunfire from gangs and police. On the airport road, the 39-year-old laborer tried unsuccessfully to flag down packed buses. He asked motorcycle drivers to take him but was told again and again that the trip was...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said that inequalities and conflict drive migration, but he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders. But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are...
IMMIGRATION
Documented

Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. Four Black immigration organizations — the Haitian Bridge Alliance, UndocuBlack Network, African Communities Together and Black Alliance for Just Immigration — filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to […] The post Black Immigration Organizations Demand Haitian Deportations Stop appeared first on Documented.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Missing 5,000 Haitian migrants from Del Rio encampment are seen at a Mexico bus station where they hope to 'disappear' to avoid Biden's deportation flights - and then plan to cross BACK into the U.S. via a different route with cartel smugglers

The 5,000 immigrants missing from Del Rio are fleeing south to Mexico City and Monterrey in a bid to avoid the Biden administration's deportation flights, DailyMail.com has learned. Thousands of Haitians have been seen purchasing tickets at the Ciudad Acuna bus station in the past two days and say they...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'I never saw them whipping anyone!' Photographer who took pictures of mounted border agents confronting illegal migrants says his pictures have been misconstrued

The photographer who took controversial photos at the Texas border says that the images have been dramatically misinterpreted. Despite hysterical accusations that mounted Border Patrol agents chased migrants with whips, photographer Paul Ratje says that he saw nothing of the sort at the border in Del Rio on Sunday. 'I've...
IMMIGRATION

