Justice Department sues Texas
The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over concerns regarding the state’s abortion ban that was passed at the beginning of September. The new law bans abortions after the six-week mark with no exceptions for rape or incest. Currently, the only exception is when there is a threat to the mother’s life. The law also allows private citizens to receive up to $10,000 for reporting someone who gets or helps facilitate an abortion.mytjnow.com
