CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Justice Department sues Texas

By Marley Bassett
mytjnow.com
 5 days ago

The U.S. Justice Department filed a lawsuit against the state of Texas over concerns regarding the state’s abortion ban that was passed at the beginning of September. The new law bans abortions after the six-week mark with no exceptions for rape or incest. Currently, the only exception is when there is a threat to the mother’s life. The law also allows private citizens to receive up to $10,000 for reporting someone who gets or helps facilitate an abortion.

mytjnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

GOP blocks debt limit hike, government funding

Senate Republicans on Monday evening blocked a measure to fund the government and suspend the debt ceiling, carrying through on their threat to not deliver votes for a Democratic measure to raise the government's borrowing limit. The vote tally was 48-50. Sixty votes were needed to advance the measure. No...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
Reuters

N.Korea fires missile, accuses U.S. of 'double standards'

SEOUL, Sept 28 (Reuters) - North Korea fired a missile towards the sea off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, as Pyongyang called on the United States and South Korea to scrap their "double standards" on weapons programmes to restart talks. The missile was launched from the...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Merrick Garland

Comments / 0

Community Policy