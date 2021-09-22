CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, SC

Winthrop Bridge Program introduces Meta-Majors

By Mari Pressley
mytjnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinthrop has expanded its collaboration with York Technical College with the introduction of Meta-Majors for students in its bridge program. While Meta-Majors group individual majors under a broader academic umbrella, students select their Meta-Major based on their career interests. The guided pathways provide them with a clear track to graduation. Students are able to make connections between their studies and different career tracks.

