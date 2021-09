KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney remains one of the top public universities in the Midwest, according to U.S. News and World Report. The publication released its annual “Best Colleges” lists on Monday, and UNK is ranked No. 6 among public regional universities in the Midwest. This is the 14th straight year UNK has been recognized as one of the best public regional universities in the Midwest and the sixth time the school has been ranked inside the Top 10.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO