Protests

10 SC citizens charged in Capitol riot

By Christian Smith
mytjnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen South Carolina citizens, one of whom has pleaded guilty, have been charged by the FBI for their connection to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol. The latest to be charged is James Douglas Lollis Jr., who has been charged with knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, disrupting government functions with disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building, according to an FBI document.

