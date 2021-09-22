CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caribou, ME

Man Offers $10K Reward to Learn Who Killed His Brother in Caribou

By Cindy Campbell
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Joe Bourgoine says he wants some answers about who killed his brother, Kenneth Zernicke. It was during the evening hours of September 24th, 2015 when the Caribou Fire Department responded to a house fire on lower Lyndon Street. After dousing the flames, they found the body of the homeowner, 58-year-old Kenneth Zernicke. An autopsy was performed on the body at the office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Zernicke's death was ruled a homicide. The cause of his death was never revealed, as is often the case in homicide investigations. 6 years later, this case remains unsolved, despite the fact that the house was located near a busy four-way intersection. Maine State Police Detectives have always hoped that someone would come forward, who saw something that could help in the investigation.

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

The State’s Minimum Wage Is Getting A Sweet Raise On Jan. 1

In some ways, it seems utterly tone-deaf. It's true, come January 1st, Maine's minimum wage will increase from $12.15 per hour to $12.75 per hour. But let's face it, due to all the insane pandemic issues, most Maine businesses have been forced to start paying a lot more money than that to attract workers. Even fast food places are seeing starting average pay right now of $14.
POLITICS
102.9 WBLM

‘Burnt Porcupine’ Has To Be The Most Awesome Island Name In Maine

Maine is a strange place. While I will guarantee that if you go to other states, and start examining their town names, there are weird ones everywhere. But Maine must really just take the cake at times. Not only are some just flat-out strange, but others are also impossibly hard to pronounce if you haven't lived here your whole life.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Caribou, ME
Caribou, ME
Crime & Safety
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
102.9 WBLM

Hike This Aroostook County Volcano For Massive Fall Foliage Views

These hikes feature Big County views, perfect for leaf-peeping. Looking for massive views in the Crown of Maine? We have two for you that are well worth the drive. Whether you take Route 11, or Route 1 to 163, it's a gorgeous drive. Route 11 will soon be ablaze with fall colors, which you'll see in all its glory if you drive to the bonus hike we've added to give you a full day of hiking.
LIFESTYLE
102.9 WBLM

Gone All Summer, The Maine Woods Will Soon Be Alive With Ticks

We had such a great summer without them. For real... In the spring, I pulled a few dozen ticks of all shapes and sizes, off my dog, every day. Then somewhere around the end of June, it was like someone flicked a switch. They were just gone. I let my dog rumble through some of the grassiest, leafiest, brushiest spots I could find. Nothing. Not one tick.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Fryeburg Fair Officials Are Asking You To Pre-Purchase Tix – Here’s Why

Fryeburg Fair officials have made several changes to the upcoming 2021 Fryeburg Fair. Now, it looks like they are making at least one more. . In 2020, nearly every Maine fair was forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now that Maine's Agricultural Fairs are back in full bloom, the fairs are seeing record-breaking numbers. This is causing long ticket lines for entry, food, and rides. Now, we've all been cooped up for the better part of two years, so this should come as shock to none of us.
FRYEBURG, ME
102.9 WBLM

Be Prepared For a Major Road Closure Coming Soon on I-295 in Portland and Falmouth

If you're going to be taking I-295 through Portland and Falmouth in a month expect a big detour as the Maine DOT will be closing it for a full weekend. Construction has been going on for some time in the area of Veranda Street in Portland to replace the Veranda Street bridge on I-295. To minimize the closure time of I-295, the bridge has been constructed next to the old one and will be swapped out over a weekend in October with what's called a "lateral slide technique" where the old bridge is torn down and the already constructed replacement is slid into its place. It's a pretty impressive way to replace a bridge.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine State Police#Murder#Aroostook Country#Maine News Stories
102.9 WBLM

Sabattus Police Believe This Truck Fatally Hit a Pedestrian

Sabattus Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a truck believed to have fatally struck a pedestrian. First responders were sent to the 400 block of Bowdoinham Road, just after 5:00 Sunday afternoon, to a report of a pedestrian that had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the scene without checking on the victim or rendering first aid. Sabattus Police Officer Michael Cote was the first on the scene, and began administering life-saving measures to the female victim.
SABATTUS, ME
102.9 WBLM

These Ice Caves Are One Of The Natural Wonders Of Maine

If you are looking for a truly cool hike this summer, you need to check out the Maine ice caves. According to Maine Trail Finder, a trail through the Nature Conservancy’s Debsconeag Lakes Wilderness Area leads to one of the coolest places a Maine hiker can ever visit. In the shadow of Baxter State Park's Mount Katahdin, the moderate difficulty trail is about a 2 mile round-trip and leads to 3 different destinations: a scenic lookout that offers a vista of First Debsconeag Lake and the Debsconeag Deadwater, the shores of First Debsconeag Lake, and the ice caves.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
102.9 WBLM

Open Letter to New Hampshire Police Officer After Being Stranded on The Side of The Highway

Dear Officer Durham of the Wilton Police Department,. This is a letter of extreme gratitude. Last weekend, as I was traveling to the Monadnock Region to visit my sister, on my way up Temple Mountain. You know the area well - that's your "beat," so to speak, so you know that when you are at the bottom of the mountain, on the Eastside, there is an opportunity to pass someone if they are going too slow up the mountain.
WILTON, ME
102.9 WBLM

There’s Absolutely No Reason I Should Have Gotten This Parking Ticket in Portland, Maine

I got a parking ticket on Friday morning in Portland and I don't mean to be "that guy" but it was undeserved. I park on the street to go to work because any lot or garage is prohibitively expensive. I'd much rather pay $2 an hour on the street than $5 an hour in the One City Center Parking garage, which believe it or not, is one of the least expensive places to park in Portland.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Find This Weird Looking House For Sale on The End of Road to Misery in Kennebunkport, Maine

If you were to hear, "34 Road to Misery" you might think Stephen King had a new book out. A book about some long winding dirt road in middle-of-nowhere Maine to some inevitable demise. Killers breaking into a home, a possessed vehicle, some other-worldly creature, or finding out a character was far more twisted than you, the reader, or any of the other characters could have imagined.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

These Gorgeously Crafted Benches in Belfast, Maine, Put All Other Seats to Shame

Hard to decide what the coolest thing about Belfast, Maine is. A couple of weekends back, before Labor Day, my husband and I took a few days off. We went ALL OVER New England, starting with a trip to the Cape for my sister-in-law's wedding. After the Cape, we headed to Belfast, Maine for a few days. I admit I had never spent any real time in Belfast before that time and now... I'm in LOVE with this City.
BELFAST, ME
102.9 WBLM

Maine Woman Killed By Truck Was Chasing Money Down The Road

Last week, we heard about a woman who was struck by a vehicle and killed while she was walking along Route 302 in Windham. We now know more about what led up to that tragedy. According to WGME, on the evening of Friday, September 10th, 47 year old Lisa Reynolds was in a vehicle driving along Route 302. As the vehicle traveled down the road, a sum of money blew out of the vehicle's window. The driver pulled over and Reynolds exited the vehicle to chase down the cash.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Runaway Kitty Found at Colonial Village in Falmouth After Quite the Adventure

John and Leanne have been planning to travel the country with their kitty Arya. In Falmouth, she decided to make a run for it. Usually, lost cat stories are common and you never know the ending to the countless fliers you may see in your day. I know when I see a flyer for a lost pet, I'm sad for the owner, but I usually can't help at all. But Arya, she was lost in my neck of the woods and I thought...gee, maybe I can help with this one.
FALMOUTH, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy