Sam Darnold isn’t as bad as he has been made out to be the past three years in New York. He’s probably not as good as the Jets made him look Sunday, either. The Jets showed us that it doesn’t matter if their quarterback is Darnold, Zach Wilson or Tom Brady — if they’re taking snaps behind New York’s offensive line, they’re going to spend a lot of time on their back. Draft all the quarterbacks you want. Trade them. Draft again. New York’s problem isn’t under center, it’s how the Jets treat the guys who are.

