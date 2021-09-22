CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Major Habitat Restoration Planned Just Across State Line

Cover picture for the articleOver the weekend just across the state line in southeast Chicago, Audubon Great Lakes, the Forest Preserve District of Cook County Illinois, Great Lakes Commission, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration held a groundbreaking ceremony for a major restoration project to restore more than 100 acres of wetlands by reconnecting Powderhorn Lake to Wolf Lake in Illinois. A news release said the project will reestablish marsh habitat, reduce flooding and help ensure a resilient future for wildlife and people. Audubon Great Lakes says Powderhorn is home to about 250 plant species, 2,500 insects and 40 to 100 bird species, depending on the season. Here is a link to read more about the project.

