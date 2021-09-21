CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluegrass Coverage

WRAL
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more information on the International Bluegrass Music Association's Virtual World of Bluegrass events, go to this page.

www.wral.com

thebluegrasssituation.com

Béla Fleck Explains How ‘The Beverly Hillbillies’ Set Him on a Bluegrass Path

Béla Fleck came to the banjo in quite possibly the oddest way imaginable — via The Beverly Hillbillies when he was a kid. Hearing Scruggs-style banjo on “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” while watching television, he was instantly smitten and fell in love with the sound. But he chose not to tell anyone.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Bluegrass powerhouse Sideline releases Ups, Downs and No Name Towns

Bluegrass powerhouse Sideline's newest full length album, Ups, Downs and No Name Towns, finds the celebrated sextet — recipients of 2019’s International Bluegrass Music Association Song Of the Year award for their hit song, “Thunder Dan” and a group known for their distinctively stylish and explosive bluegrass that has netted them chart-topping singles and well-received albums — reaching new heights with a set that includes the kind of hard-hitting arrangements of classics that brought them acclaim in the first place, yet focuses on new material, chosen and delivered by a band with a perfect sense of who they are and what they have to say. The album is now available from Mountain Home Music Company.
MUSIC
APG of Wisconsin

Bluegrass greats to perform in Hayward

If there were blue bloods in the world of bluegrass music, The Special Consensus would reign near the top of the list. This Grammy-nominated, Nashville-based band will share their contemporary take on bluegrass at The Park Center in Hayward at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The Special Consensus formed in...
HAYWARD, WI
Boston Globe

Bluegrass has always been fertile ground for Béla Fleck

Béla Fleck has come back to bluegrass, even though he says he’s never really left it. He’s just released an album with a suggestive title — ”My Bluegrass Heart” — featuring the contributions of an array of luminaries both established (Jerry Douglas and David Grisman, to name a couple) and new (Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle among them).
MUSIC
JamBase

Greensky Bluegrass Announces New Album ‘Stress Dreams’

Greensky Bluegrass will release a new studio album entitled Stress Dreams via Thirty Tigers on January 21, 2022. The quintet shared a trailer for the 13-track LP which marks their eighth studio album and first since 2019’s All For Money. The genesis of Stress Dreams dates back to the start...
MUSIC
thesewaneepurple.org

Bluegrass on the Mountain: A Traditional Southern Concert

On Thursday, September 16, Bluegrass on the Mountain was held in the Guerry auditorium to the delight of many community members and parents who were on campus for the weekend. Sophie and the Breakfield Boys opened for the Monroe Mandolin Camp and gave a joyful performance of tunes such as “Atlantic City” that had the crowd clapping, tapping their feet, and swaying along.
MUSIC
WABE

Beethoven Meets Bluegrass In Genre-Bending Concert At Emory

Unlikely, yet surprisingly compatible bedfellows, the musical universes of bluegrass and classical collide this weekend in the unique concert experience Beethoven and Bluegrass, presented by the Emory Chamber Music Society. At Emory’s Schwartz Center, the Chamber Music Society’s Vega String Quartet will perform Beethoven’s works alongside a program of original music by virtuoso fiddler Mark O’Connor. The genre-bending composer and fiddle player joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes along with Emory Chamber Music Society Ensemble director Will Ransom to talk about how they each came to love this special blend of styles, and what to expect at this weekend’s concert.
MUSIC
wmot.org

Bluegrass Gathers, With Béla Fleck Back Home, On The String

Hot on the heels of the four-day roots music rush that was AmericanaFest 2021 last week in Nashville, the IBMA World of Bluegrass fires up its banjos and fiddles this week in Raleigh, NC for its first in-person industry convention and festival since the fall of 2019. One of its most anticipated shows is a two-hour Friday-night set at the Red Hat Amphitheater billed as Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart, marking a cross-generational return to the family fold by one of the music’s most influential masters.
NASHVILLE, TN
thebluegrasssituation.com

Fair Black Rose Wants You to Know Bluegrass is for Anyone

Fair Black Rose is a six-piece bluegrass and old-time string band of young folks from the southwestern U.S. The group grew out of Jam Pak Blues ‘N’ Grass Neighborhood Band, a community and after school program founded by Anni and Vincent Beach in Chandler, Arizona. Anni Beach continues the program to this day, teaching kids about bluegrass, blues, old-time, and the importance of these musics while passing along these folk traditions to a diverse and representative up-and-coming generation of pickers. The impact of Jam Pak has been well known to southwestern bluegrassers now for more than two decades, but its reputation as a first-rate educational program and bluegrass ambassador has garnered national recognition as well; in 2019 Beach won the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Momentum Award for Mentor of the Year.
MUSIC
raleighconvergence.com

5 IBMA Bluegrass Live! performances to catch

It’s bluegrass time in Downtown Raleigh, as the 2021 IBMA World of Bluegrass returns in person this week. The event includes a conference, showcases, awards and a festival, and it’s not just for superfans of bluegrass. IBMA Bluegrass Live!, on Friday and Saturday, includes ticketed main stage performances at Red...
RALEIGH, NC
heraldsun.com

IBMA celebrates the best of bluegrass at awards ceremony. Here are the winners.

The International Bluegrass Music Association celebrated the best of bluegrass Thursday night at the 32nd Annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. In addition to naming the Entertainer of the Year and winners in a slew of other categories, the IBMA inducted Alison Krauss, Lynn Morris and the Stoneman Family into the Hall of Fame.
RALEIGH, NC
No Depression

Billy Strings, Appalachian Road Show Win Big at Bluegrass Awards Ceremony

Billy Strings - Newport Folk Festival 2021 - Photo by Anthony Mulcahy. In an awards show infused with both the joy of reunion and the sorrow of missing beloved family members, the International Bluegrass Music Association honored some pioneers in the music as well as those carrying the tradition forward Thursday evening in Raleigh, North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Bluegrass festival brings thousands of fans and stars to Raleigh

This article was written for our sponsor, IBMA Bluegrass Live! powered by PNC. Raleigh is the place to be for bluegrass devotees from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, when the International Bluegrass Music Association's World of Bluegrass will offer performances, educational opportunities and more. With an audience that includes everyone...
RALEIGH, NC
Times-Argus

Nefesh Mountain: A Jewish take on bluegrass

It’s rare if at all that a concert preview would include bluegrass music with a synagogue in the same sentence. However, with the arrival of Nefesh Mountain for a two-night swing through Vermont the unlikely becomes a reality. During the first weekend of October, the band will give two performances, one at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at Israel Congregation in Manchester, and the other at 7:30 p.m. Saturday Oct. 2 at Temple Sinai in South Burlington.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mainstreet-nashville.com

'Country Faith Bluegrass' released

Featuring eight new recordings and six classics performed by some of the top names in music, “Country Faith Bluegrass” was released last Friday on Billy Blue Records. Dove Award-winning producer and co-founder of Billy Blue Records, Jerry Salley, explains that he asked Deborah Evans-Price, who is one of the co-owners of the Country Faith brand, regarding the idea of a bluegrass record. She heartily agreed and “Country Faith Bluegrass” is now the 10th album in the Country Faith brand series but their first bluegrass record.
MUSIC
No Treble

Béla Fleck Releases “My Bluegrass Heart” with Meyer, Schatz, Masat, and Kowert

No matter the genre, Béla Fleck has always kept the best of musical company in his bands. That goes especially for bassists, and his new album My Bluegrass Heart continues that trend. The banjo virtuoso’s latest release features 19 songs performed with bluegrass instrumentation, although the songs are not straight-ahead...
MUSIC

