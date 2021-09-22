CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The North Face's tech-packed Summit Series looks like the ultimate alpine kit

By Ruth Hamilton
Cover picture for the articleThe North Face has created a tech-packed, ultra specialised collection for high-alpine adventures. The 21-piece Summit Series Advanced Mountain Kit introduces five new, proprietary tech and construction innovations, all aimed at helping the wearer take on some of the Earth's harshest environments. If this all sounds a bit familiar, that's because the collection was first announced in early 2020, but the launch date was pushed back as a result of the pandemic, which means it's only just now on sale.

