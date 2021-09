Google has stated that it's "working on a fix" for the mysterious voice that several users have begun hearing in Google Maps. Both Android and iOS users have reported strange happenings in Google Maps, with the app's voice changing on its own. Many have shared accounts of the voice giving them directions suddenly shifting to a deep-voiced man with a slight accent. It seems the app will start by randomly swapping between this voice and the user's selected one a few times before eventually settling on this new one.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 9 DAYS AGO